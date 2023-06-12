Florida man contracted cannibalism after being bitten during family fight





A Florida man nearly lost a leg to a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection after being bitten by a human while breaking up a family fight. According to an NBC News report. The man, Donnie Adams, 53, a funeral assistant in the Riverview suburb of Tampa, sought medical attention in mid-February for a painful swelling on his bitten thigh. He told doctors he was bitten while trying to stop a fight between two members of his family. He was bitten in the process of pulling the pair away from each other. He reportedly avoided mentioning what sparked the brawl or who in the family actually took the bite. But the doctors saw his wounds and believed him. “When I saw him at the hospital, I could still see the bite marks on his thighs,” Fritz Brink, M.D., a wound healer at HCA Florida Health Care who treated Adams, told NBC News. “I got a tooth mark. I was convinced he was telling the truth.” Human mouths are full of bacteria, and many species can cause cannibalism. Necrotizing fasciitis.The list of potential culprits includes Group A StreptococcusNot only is this a common type of bacteria, but it is also considered a common cause of necrotizing fasciitis. Group A Streptococcus In addition to human-eating infections, it causes diseases such as streptococcal pharyngitis, scarlet fever, and cellulitis. Some people are asymptomatic and carry bacteria in their throat, mouth, nose, and skin. advertisement It’s unclear which germ was behind Adams’ incident. Brink speculated that Adams initially developed a mild infection that spread deep into his soft tissue and “just healed itself.” When Adams first went to the emergency department, he was given antibiotics and a tetanus shot. However, the infection continued to worsen over the next few days. My leg was swollen and painful, and it became difficult to walk. When Ms. Brink saw Adams’ thighs, she said they looked like orange peels. Adams underwent emergency surgery on February 19 to remove rotting tissue. I ended up needing a second surgery a few days later. He remained in hospital until about the second week of March. Brink estimates that about 60 percent of the skin on Adams’ thighs was removed to prevent the spread of infection. He used a vacuum device to close his wound. Adams is now pain free and no longer limps. Despite the scar tissue remaining, Brink expects to make a full recovery. Adams said he swallowed any bitterness when it came to his family’s bite. “Family is everything, and sometimes there are issues within the family,” he said. “I’m a man of faith. People can be forgiven, and that’s how I feel about it. It was a family affair that resulted in a bad relationship between the two of us. but it was fine.” I don’t mean to hate my family for this. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/health/2023/06/florida-man-gets-flesh-eating-infection-from-human-bite-during-family-fight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos