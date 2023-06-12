Local doctors offer tips to reduce skin cancer risk in summer heat





Amarillo, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is the perfect time to sit back, hit the beach, catch some waves, and get some needed exercise outdoors. However, too much sun exposure can lead to some risk factors, such as an increased risk of skin cancer. “There are actually many things that contribute to the development of skin cancer,” says Michelle Tarbox, M.D., a dermatologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “But the most important factor, and the one we have the most control over, is how much UV light our skin is exposed to over our lifetime. Other factors that contribute to skin cancer include: Family history tells us that it’s hereditary and that certain types of pollutants and certain drugs can potentially increase skin cancer.” Heavy rains and flooding prompt early morning evacuations in South Georgia

Dr. Tarbox said one way to reduce the risk is to stick to sun protection, including proper sunscreen if you're going to be in the sun for a long time. However, skin cancer does not only affect the exposed parts of the body. "The folds of the body behind the eyes and behind the ears are where many skin cancers like to hide. Sometimes we can do it," Tarbox explained. The good news, she says, is that most skin cancers can be easily detected and treated by an experienced dermatologist. There are also symptoms that warn of development. "If you have patches of skin that are bleeding, are changing on their own, are tender or itchy, or are changing color, you should let your doctor know. Many skin cancer tumors are actually are growing beyond their own blood supply, which is one of the causes of ulceration and bleeding.It is also one of the causes of the discomfort associated with those lesions," she reminds. rice field.

Tarbox cautioned against misconceptions about skin cancer, telling myhighplains.com that skin cancer can happen to anyone, regardless of whether their skin is light or dark. "Patients with deeper skin pigmentation have better, but not complete, protection against skin cancer and the sun," Tarbox said. "Even the mildest non-white people can get skin cancer and should be screened and treated appropriately."

