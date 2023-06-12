Study Results May Improve Diagnosis of Vitamin D Deficiency





The results of new research may lead to a more accurate diagnosis of vitamin D deficiency. Researchers from the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC-IOF) and the International Osteoporosis Foundation Present Findings to Determine Analytical Performance Specifications for the 24,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D (24,25(OH)2D) Test bottom.1 Valery Honcharuk – Stock.adobe.com According to the researchers, the researchers investigated metabolites in the vitamin D degradation pathway, which has become increasingly important in recent years. Simultaneous quantitation of 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) and 24,25(OH)2D has been proposed as a new approach to define vitamin D deficiency, but it is not available for 24,25(OH). No data available. ) 2D biological variation so far.1 “This study advances our understanding of the degradation pathways of vitamin D in healthy humans and, importantly, defines for the first time analytical performance specifications for 24,25(OH)2D tests. Given the upsurge, some laboratories and manufacturers may aim to develop specific methods for its measurement, and thus these findings represent a necessary prerequisite for its validation.” The Chair of the IFCC-IOF Bone Metabolism Committee said in a statement:1 In this study, researchers evaluated biological mutations in 24,25(OH)2D using European Biological Variation Study cohort samples. They aimed to determine whether analytical performance specifications for 24,25(OH)2D could be generated.1 Six European laboratories, a total of 91 healthy people participated in the study. Concentrations of 24,25(OH)2D and 25(OH)D in EDTA plasma were examined weekly for up to 10 weeks using validated liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry methods.1 The researchers calculated the vitamin D metabolite ratio by dividing 24,25(OH)2D by 25(OH)D and multiplying by 100 at each time point.1 This finding was demonstrated by linear regression of the average 24,25(OH)2D concentration in each blood sample to indicate individuals not in steady state. Over time, variation in 24,25(OH)2D was significantly positively correlated with the slope of her 25(OH)D concentration over time and with the individual’s 25(OH)D concentration at baseline. There was a relationship.1 Furthermore, it was found that there was a negative correlation with BMI.1 The variation in individual 24,25(OH)2D concentrations over 10 weeks was 34.6%. A method to detect significant changes associated with spontaneous generation of 24,25(OH)D over this period should have a relative measurement uncertainty of less than 14.9%. For p<0.01, the measurement uncertainty should be less than 10.5%.1 “This study demonstrates the tremendous value of international collaboration, bringing together key expertise of IFCC and IOF, and establishes key technical parameters that facilitate clinical validation. [24,25(OH)2D] Nicholas Harvey, Director of the University of Southampton MRC Center for Life Course Epidemiology and Chair of the IOF Scientific Advisory Board, said in a statement.1 Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey show that between 2001 and 2006, about two-thirds of the population had adequate vitamin D levels, one-quarter were at risk of vitamin D deficiency,8 % were at risk of vitamin D deficiency.2 In addition, the risk of vitamin D deficiency increased between 1988 and 1994 and between 2001 and 2002.2 reference 1. A new study defines analytical performance specifications for the 24,25-dihydroxyvitamin D test. news release. Yulek Alert. May 23, 2023. Accessed June 9, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/990133 2. Vitamin D Status: United States, 2001-2006. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. March 2011. Updated 11/6/2015. Accessed June 8, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db59.htm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-findings-may-improve-diagnosis-of-vitamin-d-deficiency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos