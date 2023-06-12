Study Finds Moderate Alcohol May Lower Risk of Stress-Related Heart Disease | Medical Research





A new study claims that light to moderate alcohol consumption leads to a long-term reduction in stress signaling in the brain, which may lower the risk of heart disease. But cardiologists warn that just because it’s good for your heart doesn’t mean you should ignore alcohol’s other dangers. Ahmed Tawakol, a cardiologist and lead author of the study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “Because of other worrying effects of alcohol on health, alcohol can be used to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.” We do not recommend the use of .” Researchers found how light to moderate drinking (one drink per day for women and one to two drinks per day for men) reduced cardiovascular disease, as demonstrated in several other studies. I wanted to understand exactly what to do. “Once we understand the mechanism, the goal will be to find other approaches that replicate the protective effects of alcohol without adverse effects,” said Tawakol, M.D., co-director of the hospital’s Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center. rice field. The study, led by co-authors Kenechukwu Mezue and Michael Osborne, included 50,000 individuals enrolled in the Mass General Brigham Biobank and was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. ing. After adjusting for genetic, clinical, lifestyle, and socioeconomic confounders, light-to-moderate drinkers were found to have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease events. We then examined a subset of 754 individuals who had previously undergone brain imaging to examine the effects of light or moderate alcohol consumption on resting stress-related neural network activity. Brain imaging studies have shown that light-to-moderate drinkers have reduced stress signaling in the amygdala, a brain region associated with stress responses, compared with those who abstained from or rarely drank alcohol. It was shown that Although it has long been known that alcohol reduces amygdala reactivity to threatening stimuli during drinking, the long-term neurobiological effects of light-to-moderate alcohol consumption attenuating amygdala activity have not been demonstrated. This study is the first to show that it can have a significant impact downstream. Effects on the cardiovascular system. “When the amygdala gets too alert, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, which increases blood pressure, increases heart rate, and triggers the release of inflammatory cells,” says Tawakol. “Chronic stress puts us at significant risk for hypertension, increased inflammation, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.” Finally, in a sample of 50,000 patients, the researchers found that light to moderate drinking was associated with nearly twice as much cardioprotection in those with a history of anxiety disorders compared to others. I discovered. The study also showed an increased cancer risk regardless of the amount of alcohol consumed. Also, high alcohol consumption (more than 14 drinks per week) begins to increase the risk of heart attack and lowers overall brain activity (which may be associated with adverse effects on cognitive health). ), says the study report.

