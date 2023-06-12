Men are more likely to seek help with their concerns when they hear about their health





Researchers created short presentations on topics related to men’s health. This presentation was found to have a positive impact on fraternity members’ willingness to seek help with their male health conditions.1 After the presentation, the number of participants who said they wanted help with their men’s health concerns increased from 3.70 to 4.14. The survey results are Urology. “A study of nearly 200 college-aged frat men found that a 45-minute presentation on male-specific health concerns increased participants’ knowledge of men’s health, and their confidence in understanding men’s health concerns. , and found that it effectively increased the likelihood of seeking health help.” These are the concerns,” University of Iowa medical student Wade Gutierrez said in a correspondence. Urology Times®. Researchers in this study presented at regularly scheduled chapter meetings of six undergraduate fraternities about male health conditions in general, and conditions that may affect college-aged men in particular. Study participants were provided with questionnaires before and after the presentation. A total of 189 fraternity members responded to at least one of his surveys, and 105 responded to part of the pre-survey and post-survey. The data showed that men’s health knowledge increased after the presentation, with 57.7% correct answers to the pre-presentation questions compared to 88.7% after the presentation. (P < .001). Members’ confidence in both their understanding of men’s health topics and their knowledge of when and where to seek help also increased from 2.99 before presentation to 4.05 after presentation, based on a 5-point Likert scale. (P < .001). No relationship was found between men's knowledge and confidence in understanding before and after the presentation. Additionally, after the presentation, the number of participants seeking help with their men’s health concerns increased from 3.70 to 4.14. Specifically, he saw a 28.8% increase in the number of participants likely to seek help with urine flow (P. < .001) and 23.4% had erectile dysfunction (P. < .001) and 25.8% for low testosterone (P. < .001) and 12.9% for STDs (P. = .017). There was no difference in participants’ likelihood of seeking help for STD symptoms before and after the presentation. No association was found between knowledge of men’s health topics and willingness to seek help, but before and after the presentation there was no significant difference between confidence in understanding and willingness to seek help. A positive correlation was found. The correlation strength increased from .450 before presentation to .796 after presentation (P. < .001). Gutierrez added, “I am pleased to report that a simple, low-cost intervention has positive effects.” [affect] Attitude of a young man actively working on his health. We initially believed that improving health knowledge was key to increasing men’s willingness to seek help for their health concerns. We were surprised to find that participants’ confidence in their understanding, rather than their objective knowledge, was most strongly associated with their willingness to seek help. ” He suggested a possible explanation for these findings, stating: Confidence can also affect patient compliance and follow-up.More research is needed to better understand the extent of damage [effect] Not only does that confidence influence medical decision-making, but what factors most directly influence a patient’s level of trust? ” reference 1. Gutierrez WR, Gannon M, Scherer AM, Pearlman A. New men’s health curriculum increases fraternity members’ knowledge, confidence, and willingness to seek help with health concerns. Urology. Published online on June 2, 2023. Accessed June 7, 2023. doi:10.1016/j.urology.2023.05.024

