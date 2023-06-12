Exercise your body to keep your mind healthy

issued June 12, 2023 In his role as an exercise physiologist at Duke Health & Fitness Center, Legrant Bradley has a front row seat to people’s physical transformations. He often sees how regular exercise helps people overcome physical ailments and rejuvenate their bodies. On these journeys, Mr. Bradley said, the people he always helped were Duke Health & Fitness Center Realize that training can refresh your mind as well. “We often hear people say, ‘Legrand, somehow, since I started working out, I feel better overall, my thoughts are clearer, I remember more, I feel better mentally. ‘,’ said Bradley. Experts agree that regular physical exercise has a myriad of physical health benefits, including stronger bones and muscles, weight loss, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and some cancers. I’m here. However, the relationship between working out and improving mental health is often overlooked.

Exercise physiologist Legrant Bradley.

“Sometimes people are kind of surprised that a workout can be an overall change or an overall benefit,” Bradley said.

According to Associate Professor Rhonda Merwin, PhD, Duke Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciencesthere is a lot of science supporting this relationship.

In 2020, Merwin teamed up with then-Duke University faculty Dr. Patrick J. Smithnow associate professor of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and co-author of review paper We review the association between exercise and the management of mental health disorders.

“Indeed, there is an enormous amount of literature supporting this association,” says Marwin. “And we also understand that it is due to both biological and behavioral mechanisms.”

Dr. Rhonda Merwin, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

The paper cites evidence to suggest that regular physical activity holds considerable promise as a treatment for symptoms of depression and anxiety. In this paper, mental health improvement is primarily achieved in two ways, he says.

Regular exercise can enhance neuroplasticity, the ability of neural pathways in the brain to grow or reorganize, improving and sharpening cognitive function. Adhering to a regular exercise routine can also lead to behavioral changes that help people cope better with everyday life and stressors.

“People on a journey to increase physical activity often learn how to set and achieve goals, how to solve problems, and how to plan and organize activities,” Merwin said. “They learn how to self-monitor and track their own behavior and regulate their inner experience through careful awareness of their breathing.”

again, A pair of studies published earlier this year It shows that regular exercise can affect how the brain produces key chemicals that aid cognitive function.

Duke University staff and faculty receive free help to integrate more physical activity into their lives. fitness program like Duke Run/Walk Club from live for lifeDuke’s employee wellness program.

Alistar Erickson-Ludwig, Program Director, Quantitative Management Master’s Program Fuqua Business Schoolwell aware of the value of exercise.

Alistar Erickson-Ludwig, Program Manager, Fuqua Business School.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Eriksson-Ludwig visited Planet Fitness gym near her home in Durham about three times a week.

But early in the pandemic, when she and her husband were working from home, Eriksson-Ludwig needed a way to exercise to keep her balance.

The answer was a used treadmill. Ericsson-Ludwig bought it online and brought it from Raleigh to her second floor of her home with her husband and her friend.

Since then, Eriksson-Ludwig has been able to spend a good portion of his free time walking on the treadmill, talking on the phone, and thinking in the quiet hours of the early mornings, helping his body. I was able to train and focus.

“It wasn’t about fitness per se. I don’t know if I lost weight,” Eriksson-Ludwig said. “It was just as hard mentally. It gave me a chance to get in touch with my thoughts. It was a good time to be in touch with myself.”

