A small amount of alcohol may reduce stress in the brain and benefit the heart, new study finds

The researchers say it may explain how light drinking affects the heart, and that the main effects are in the brain, not from changes in the blood, as scientists once thought. states that it arises from the action of

However, researchers say they don’t encourage people to drink because any amount of alcohol increases the risk of cancer. Rather, understanding this mechanism may lead us to find healthier ways to harness the same benefits, such as exercise and meditation.

Over the decades, large-scale epidemiological studies have shown that people who consume alcohol in moderation – Fewer than one drink per day for women and one to two drinks per day for men Lower risk of serious cardiovascular events.

But scientists haven’t been able to figure out exactly why this is so.alcohol seems to Raise the level Intake of HDL, or “good” cholesterol, is reduced, and drinkers lower level It removes a sticky protein called fibrinogen from the blood and may reduce the risk of dangerous blood clots. Alcohol can also increase insulin sensitivity in small amounts. But these don’t seem to fully describe the benefits.

So a team of Boston-based cardiologists decided to look elsewhere: the brain.

Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, senior author of the study and co-director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, noted that after a few sips of alcohol, you feel more relaxed before feeling agitated.

“When you think about short-term alcohol consumption, the first effect people have is a bit of a stress reaction,” he says.

For the study, Tawakol and his team analyzed the drinking habits of thousands of individuals registered with the Massachusetts General Brigham Biobank. Researchers found that people who drank 1 to 14 drinks a week were less likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who drank less than 1 drink a week, even after adjusting for genetics, lifestyle and other risk factors. I discovered.

They also analyzed brain scans of hundreds of these people and found that light-to-moderate drinkers had a lower stress response in the amygdala, the part of the brain that processes fear and threat, leading to heart attacks and more. They also found fewer strokes.

“We found that brain changes in light-to-moderate drinkers account for a significant portion of the cardioprotective effects,” Tawakol said.

This benefit was particularly pronounced among people with a history of anxiety disorders.

“Alcohol was twice as effective at reducing serious adverse cardiac events in people with stress and anxiety,” Tawakol said. “There was a 40% relative reduction in risk for those who had previous anxiety, compared to about 20% for most patients.”

Dr. Tawakol studies something called a stress neural network centered around a part of the brain called the amygdala. When the amygdala is overexcited, the sympathetic nervous system is activated, preparing the body for a fight-or-flight response. This raises blood pressure and increases inflammation. Certain neurons are also activated in this process, telling the bone marrow to release more pro-inflammatory cells.

The endocrine system is activated and cortisol is released, telling the body to store fat, which increases the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, and adrenaline, which further increases blood pressure. Over time, this set of effects can increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Brain scans in light drinkers showed significantly lower activity in the amygdala compared to both abstainers and heavy drinkers, Tawakol said, even though they had fasted before the test, meaning that alcohol could be stored in the body. was not present, which he said indicated that light drinkers may be having an adverse effect. The effect will continue even after the buzz is cut off.

However, researchers found that cancer risk increased regardless of how much alcohol was consumed, making it important to find alternative ways to reduce stress.

“For the same amount of alcohol to ‘prevent’ cardiovascular disease, similar increases in cancer risk were found, suggesting that there is an attractive amount of alcohol to improve health. Not really,” said Tawakol.

Meditation and exercise are two strong alternatives to light drinking to reduce stress, he said. A drug may one day be developed that can reduce the effects of stress on the body.

“There is a lot of research on meditation, but meditation has an absolute impact on the stress neural network system,” he says. Studies are being conducted to determine whether meditation can sufficiently reduce downstream components, thus reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“The effects of exercise on the brain are well known, but there are some very impressive dose-related effects, especially on stress neural networks,” he says.

Some experts not involved in the study criticized its methods and messages.

“This complex paper seeks to understand why moderate alcohol is associated with a lower risk of heart attack,” said Naveed Satar, professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow.

“The problem is that alcohol consumption is known to be associated with increased stroke and heart failure, as well as increased death from cancer and cardiovascular disease, regardless of the amount of alcohol consumed,” Sattar said in a statement.

“So, even if it is true, it is misleading to focus on one small aspect, and the title that light to moderate alcohol improves heart health is misleading and perpetuates an old myth. It’s what drives us, and we really need to move forward from there.”

Petra Meyer, professor of public health at the University of Glasgow, said the study could only show an association. It cannot be proven that alcohol is to blame for why light drinkers appear to have less stress in the brain.

“There are many explanations, including that light to moderate drinkers differ from abstinents in many personal characteristics. It explains why it appears to be associated with beneficial health outcomes even though it is not,” Meyer said in a statement.