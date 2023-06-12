Many adults with COVID-19 report only partial or no recovery of their sense of taste and smell.

During the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, many patients experienced loss of taste and smell during and after SARS-CoV-2 infection. A retrospective study by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Year, a member of the Massachusetts General Brigham Health Care System, investigated loss of smell and taste, and found that about 4 minutes in Americans infected with COVID-19. reported partial or no recovery of taste sensation. Or smell. Result is, Laryngoscope.

We wanted to quantify the nationwide impact of olfactory disturbances due to COVID-19. With this data, we can gain a huge understanding of how many people have lost their sense of smell and taste due to COVID-19, and how many have never fully regained those senses. increase. ”

Neil Bhattacharyya MD, FACS, Mass Eye and Ear Professor of Otolaryngology

This retrospective study used data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), a division of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which included survey data from 29,696 adults. In the NHIS data, COVID-19 patients are asked about the severity of their symptoms, loss of taste and smell, and recovery of those senses.

The research team reported that about 60% of those surveyed who were infected with the new coronavirus experienced loss of smell, and about 58% experienced loss of taste. Furthermore, not all patients experienced a complete recovery of sensation upon recovery from infection.

The study found that about 72 percent of patients had a complete sense of smell, 24 percent had only partial recovery, and more than 3 percent had no sense of smell. Similarly, about 76% of people who experienced loss of taste due to COVID-19 had full recovery, 20% had only partial recovery, and more than 2% had no recovery at all. That equates to about 28 million Americans who may have had a reduced sense of smell after Covid-19.

Bhattacharya said one of the motivations for the study was the patients he saw who lost 50 pounds due to COVID-19-related smell loss.

“The patient didn’t eat anything, and he lost his sense of smell, which made him feel very sick and very depressed,” Bhattacharya said. “When I hear about the loss of smell due to COVID-19, I think most people will recover and be fine.

The study also found a correlation between the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and loss of smell and taste. As the severity of symptoms increased, so did the percentage of patients who lost their sense of smell and taste. In addition, the more severe COVID-19 symptoms were, the less likely they were to regain their sense of smell and taste.

The authors noted that it may be difficult for patients to self-report which sensations have or have not recovered, as smell and taste often work in tandem. However, there are still many patients who experience loss of smell and taste as a sequela of COVID-19.

Although the study is new as it uses a national population sample, the dataset focuses only on patients treated in 2021. This meant that patients around 2021 were not considered, and if an individual regained her sense of smell or taste after 2021, it was not documented in the data. Furthermore, the rate of loss of smell and taste due to infection with novel coronavirus variants after 2021 is likely to differ from the rates detected in this study.

While there is currently no standard treatment for patients with impaired sense of smell and taste, the researchers say these findings will help health care providers counsel patients who have lost their sense of smell and taste due to COVID-19, They point out that it could be useful for tracking recovery rates.

“The value of this study is that it highlights a group of people that have been neglected,” Bhattacharya said. “Losing your sense of smell or taste isn’t as much of a problem as you might think. You eat less for pleasure, and in more extreme cases, it can lead to depression and weight loss.”