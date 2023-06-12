Health
Michigan Detects First Mosquito-Borne Virus of 2023, Residents Urge to Avoid Mosquito Bites
Lansing, Michigan (WLUC) – Michigan residents are free from mosquito bites after a mosquito recently collected in Saginaw County tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory (MDHHS BOL) It is called upon to take precautionary measures. ).
According to the MDHHS press release, these are the first infected mosquitoes detected as viruses in 2023.
Residents are reminded that avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to protect against JCV and other mosquito-borne diseases such as eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV). You can
“A single bite from an infected mosquito can cause serious illness,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr Natasha Bagdasarian. “We are urging Michigan residents to use EPA-registered repellents when outdoors, avoid areas where mosquitoes are present if possible, and wear clothing that covers arms and legs to avoid being bitten. We urge you to take precautionary measures.”
Every summer in Michigan, mosquito bites can spread disease to people and animals. Although the current dry weather conditions have limited mosquito bite numbers, the spring mosquitoes that emerged in early May are still active in parts of the state, particularly in areas with extensive forest habitat. Some of these spring mosquitoes are also capable of transmitting JCV. JCV has infected six Michigans in 2021 and one in 2022. Twelve WNV cases were also reported last year.
The JCV virus is spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Most cases occur from late spring to mid-autumn. Illness may develop within days to two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people never get sick, but early symptoms include fever, headache, and malaise. In rare cases, it can cause serious diseases of the brain and/or spinal cord, such as encephalitis and meningitis.
JCV is found in most of the United States, but cases are also increasing in the Midwest. This likely reflects increased awareness and testing, but could also be due to increased presence of the virus in the environment. This will be his third year that MDHHS BOL offers virus testing of mosquito pools collected by local health departments and county mosquito control programs. Tests are provided to improve detection and notification of mosquito-borne viruses.
JCV is transmitted by mosquitoes that eat deer and other animals that carry the virus in their blood. Infected mosquitoes spread the virus to other animals and humans through their bites. Arboviruses, including WNV and EEE, are spread by mosquitoes that bite infected birds, transmit the virus, and then bite humans.
Residents can stay healthy by using simple and effective strategies to protect themselves and their families. To avoid mosquito-borne diseases, the following steps are recommended:
- Apply insect repellent or other EPA-approved product containing the active ingredient DEET to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors. Apply insect repellent to your clothing to prevent insect bites.
- Cover windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around your home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, and other water containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.
“Mosquitoes may seem like little nuisances, but mosquito bites can spread deadly diseases such as West Nile virus and eastern horse encephalitis,” says the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. (MDARD) Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Director Mike Phillips said. “Michigan residents can reduce the risk of disease outbreaks by developing mosquito control strategies to reduce pest populations.”
To combat the spread of this disease in animals, pet owners can:
- consult your veterinarian about vaccinate a horse Effective against WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases.
- Livestock should be placed under a barn fan (because mosquitoes do not have strong flight power), and pets should be kept indoors during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.
- For animals, use a repellent approved for that species.
- Eliminate standing water on site. This means filling puddles, mending eaves, and changing the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.
- Contact your veterinarian if your animal shows signs of illness.
Michigans can also hire mosquito repellent vendors. Mosquito control businesses in Michigan must be licensed to spray insecticides, meet certain experience requirements, employ certified insecticide sprayers who have passed the MDARD proficiency test, and meet financial requirements, including insurance. must be fulfilled.use MDARD List of Licensed Pesticide Applicators in Michigan to find a qualified mosquito repellent applicator.
For more information on mosquito-borne diseases, please visit: Michigan.gov/Emerging Diseases.
