Health
Research links between insomnia symptoms and stroke, especially for people under the age of 50
Insomnia symptoms Having trouble falling asleep, having trouble staying asleep, or waking up regularly before sunrise may do more than make you tired.
New research suggests that regularly experiencing such sleep disturbances may increase your risk of stroke, especially if you’re under the age of 50.
For this reason research, publication neurologyThe researchers followed more than 30,000 people with no history of stroke for an average of nine years. Scientists also rate sleep based on whether they regularly, occasionally, or infrequently experience four sleep problems: difficulty falling asleep, waking up at night, waking up early to get back to sleep, and anxiety. I asked the participants to Sleep scores range from 0 to 8, with higher scores indicating more intense and frequent sleep. Insomnia symptoms.
Participants experienced a total of 2,101 strokes during the study period. whole, insomniac People with a symptom score of 5 or higher were 51 percent more likely to have a stroke during the study than those who had no trouble sleeping.
However, the increase was risk of stroke related to so many things insomnia The study found that more sleep problems only increased the risk of stroke in people over the age of 50 by 38 percent.
“This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a young age may be an effective strategy against insomnia. stroke preventionsaid lead study author Wendemi Sawadogo, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. statement.
Of the approximately 19,000 people who participated in the study, a total of 1,300, or about 6.8 percent, had a stroke among those with milder insomnia symptom scores of 1 to 4. This compares with about 5.8% of participants with no insomnia symptoms and about 7.7% with an insomnia symptom score of 5 or higher.
Related: Why Not Getting Enough Sleep Is Bad for Your Health
This study does not prove that insomnia directly causes stroke
This study was not a controlled study aimed at proving whether or how sleep disturbances directly cause stroke. The scientists also say that at least some of the association between insomnia symptoms and stroke was explained by participants with certain medical problems that put them at risk for stroke, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
A further limitation of this analysis is that the researchers relied on participants to accurately recall and report how often they experienced sleep disturbances.
The strong association between stroke and insomnia symptoms in people under the age of 50 may also contribute to the lower frequency of stroke in this age group, they said. Dr. Jose M. OrdovasProfessor of Nutrition and Genomics at Tufts University in Boston, where he studies the relationship between sleep and health.
“Given that stroke in people under the age of 50 is unlikely to be due to age-related changes, lifestyle and health factors such as insomnia may have a proportionally greater impact on stroke risk in this population. There is potential for this,” says Dr. Ordovas. , was not involved in the new study.
There are ways to improve sleep and potentially reduce the risk of stroke
The good news about all this is There are many things you can do to improve your sleep it might also be possible reduce the risk of strokesays Ordobus. He offers some tips for a better night’s sleep.
- Maintain a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
- Make your bedroom a comfortable place to sleep. Keep your room dark, quiet and cool. Consider using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise machine if needed.
- Follow a consistent bedtime routine. This includes reading, taking a warm bath, listening to calming music, and meditating.
- Limit naps. Napping isn’t always a problem, but long or irregular naps during the day can interfere with sleep at night.
- Be careful what you eat and what you drink. Avoid going to bed hungry or full, and limit the amount of alcohol you drink before bed to avoid going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.avoid nicotine, caffeinebecause alcohol can interfere with sleep.
- daily exercise. Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster and enjoy a deeper sleep.
For many people, these lifestyle approaches can help alleviate sleep problems and help them get the steady 7-9 hours of sleep most adults need each night.
But if sleep problems are interfering with your quality of life, she advises seeing a doctor. Yoon Chan-ho, M.D., a professor of neurology at Seoul National University in South Korea, was not involved in the new study. Treatment often includes the following: cognitive behavioral therapy Alternatively, prescription sleep aids may help, Dr. Yoon says.
This is especially true if you regularly wake up during the night for more than 30 minutes or if you have multiple insomnia symptoms and have been restless during the day for at least 3 months, at least 3 times a week. . Yoon says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.everydayhealth.com/insomnia/insomnia-symptoms-tied-to-increased-stroke-risk-for-people-under-50/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I-95 bridge collapses in Philadelphia
- Research links between insomnia symptoms and stroke, especially for people under the age of 50
- The Victorian town of Foster was hit by a 2.8-magnitude earthquake Monday night
- Donald Trump’s post-impeachment plans apparently include a candlelight dinner and selfies with big-budget donors
- Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi reviews preparedness as landing date nears
- Instead of managing presidential election, PKS suggests Jokowi achieve RPJMN goal in health sector
- UK Weather: Bureau of Meteorology extends post-flood yellow thunderstorm warning | england weather
- US lawmakers file SEC stabilization law to fire Gary Gensler
- The Golden Globes are sold out and Hollywood’s foreign press is gone
- County cricket: Nottinghamshire and Somerset lead the way in T20 Blast | Cricket
- Naomi Watts wore an exquisite white lace dress for her wedding at the New York Courthouse
- Google’s AI photo editor lets you describe what you’re editing in words