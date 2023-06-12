Research links between insomnia symptoms and stroke, especially for people under the age of 50

Insomnia symptoms Having trouble falling asleep, having trouble staying asleep, or waking up regularly before sunrise may do more than make you tired.

New research suggests that regularly experiencing such sleep disturbances may increase your risk of stroke, especially if you’re under the age of 50.

For this reason research, publication neurologyThe researchers followed more than 30,000 people with no history of stroke for an average of nine years. Scientists also rate sleep based on whether they regularly, occasionally, or infrequently experience four sleep problems: difficulty falling asleep, waking up at night, waking up early to get back to sleep, and anxiety. I asked the participants to Sleep scores range from 0 to 8, with higher scores indicating more intense and frequent sleep. Insomnia symptoms.

Participants experienced a total of 2,101 strokes during the study period. whole, insomniac People with a symptom score of 5 or higher were 51 percent more likely to have a stroke during the study than those who had no trouble sleeping.

However, the increase was risk of stroke related to so many things insomnia The study found that more sleep problems only increased the risk of stroke in people over the age of 50 by 38 percent.

“This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a young age may be an effective strategy against insomnia. stroke preventionsaid lead study author Wendemi Sawadogo, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. statement.

Of the approximately 19,000 people who participated in the study, a total of 1,300, or about 6.8 percent, had a stroke among those with milder insomnia symptom scores of 1 to 4. This compares with about 5.8% of participants with no insomnia symptoms and about 7.7% with an insomnia symptom score of 5 or higher.

This study does not prove that insomnia directly causes stroke

This study was not a controlled study aimed at proving whether or how sleep disturbances directly cause stroke. The scientists also say that at least some of the association between insomnia symptoms and stroke was explained by participants with certain medical problems that put them at risk for stroke, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

A further limitation of this analysis is that the researchers relied on participants to accurately recall and report how often they experienced sleep disturbances.

The strong association between stroke and insomnia symptoms in people under the age of 50 may also contribute to the lower frequency of stroke in this age group, they said. Dr. Jose M. OrdovasProfessor of Nutrition and Genomics at Tufts University in Boston, where he studies the relationship between sleep and health.

“Given that stroke in people under the age of 50 is unlikely to be due to age-related changes, lifestyle and health factors such as insomnia may have a proportionally greater impact on stroke risk in this population. There is potential for this,” says Dr. Ordovas. , was not involved in the new study.

There are ways to improve sleep and potentially reduce the risk of stroke

The good news about all this is There are many things you can do to improve your sleep it might also be possible reduce the risk of strokesays Ordobus. He offers some tips for a better night’s sleep.

Maintain a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Make your bedroom a comfortable place to sleep. Keep your room dark, quiet and cool. Consider using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise machine if needed.

Keep your room dark, quiet and cool. Consider using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise machine if needed. Follow a consistent bedtime routine. This includes reading, taking a warm bath, listening to calming music, and meditating.

This includes reading, taking a warm bath, listening to calming music, and meditating. Limit naps. Napping isn’t always a problem, but long or irregular naps during the day can interfere with sleep at night.

Napping isn’t always a problem, but long or irregular naps during the day can interfere with sleep at night. Be careful what you eat and what you drink. Avoid going to bed hungry or full, and limit the amount of alcohol you drink before bed to avoid going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.avoid nicotine, caffeinebecause alcohol can interfere with sleep.

Avoid going to bed hungry or full, and limit the amount of alcohol you drink before bed to avoid going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.avoid nicotine, caffeinebecause alcohol can interfere with sleep. daily exercise. Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster and enjoy a deeper sleep.

For many people, these lifestyle approaches can help alleviate sleep problems and help them get the steady 7-9 hours of sleep most adults need each night.

But if sleep problems are interfering with your quality of life, she advises seeing a doctor. Yoon Chan-ho, M.D., a professor of neurology at Seoul National University in South Korea, was not involved in the new study. Treatment often includes the following: cognitive behavioral therapy Alternatively, prescription sleep aids may help, Dr. Yoon says.

This is especially true if you regularly wake up during the night for more than 30 minutes or if you have multiple insomnia symptoms and have been restless during the day for at least 3 months, at least 3 times a week. . Yoon says.