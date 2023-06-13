A mouse model of adolescent binge eating reveals important long-term brain changes





Heavy alcohol consumption can cause permanent dysregulation in adolescent neurons, or brain cells, according to a new study in mice. The results of this study suggest that exposure to large amounts of alcohol during adolescence, when the brain is still developing, leads to long-lasting changes in the brain’s ability to signal and communicate, which could potentially lead to It sets the stage for long-term behavior change and can inspire actions such as: Mechanisms of alcohol-induced cognitive changes in humans.

“Here, what we’re looking at is if adolescent binge eating and drinking causes neurons to become It means that if they get off track, they may never recover.” Even if you stop drinking alcohol, it will come back. ” The prefrontal cortex is a brain region important for executive function, risk assessment, and decision making. During adolescence, the virus isn’t fully formed, Crowley said, and matures until about age 25 in humans. Impairment of that development in young people can have serious and long-term consequences, Crowley added. “Heavy drinking is a problem for everyone and should be avoided, but the adolescent brain appears to be particularly susceptible to it, and in humans the effects will last for decades,” Crowley said. rice field. The research team, led by Avery Shichar, a doctoral student in the neuroscience program at Pennsylvania State University, used a model of ethanol exposure during puberty in mice to show that different neuronal populations in the cortex, the outermost layer of the brain, were spontaneously activated. I understand how it changes with heavy alcohol intake. consumption. In this model, mice are known to consume alcohol in a pattern similar to that of humans. It is defined by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as a pattern of alcohol consumption that typically results in a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. About 2 hours. Binge eating is considered one of the most dangerous patterns of alcohol misuse, and understanding its effects on the developing brain can help inform treatment. Sicher et al. gave mice alcohol for 30 days. Due to their rapid development and short lifespan, this corresponds to approximately 11-18 years of age in humans. They then examined the electrophysiological properties of various neurons throughout the prefrontal cortex to understand how adolescent binge eating affects the wiring and firing of these circuits. Sitcher et al. The research team used whole-cell patch-clamp electrophysiology combined with techniques such as optogenetics, which allowed the team to isolate individual neurons and analyze their unique properties, such as the resting membrane potential and each neuron’s ability to fire action potentials. We were able to record measures related to the excitability of This allowed us to understand how these neurons changed their ability to send signals to other neurons. They found that somatostatin neurons, a key cell population that inhibits the release of neurotransmitters from other cell types throughout the brain and helps ‘silence the noise’, were more active in gluttonous mice than in gluttonous mice. appeared to be permanently dysregulated in comparison. Only water was provided during development. Somatostatin neurons release both inhibitory neurotransmitters such as GABA and inhibitory peptides such as somatostatin. Proper functioning of these neurons is necessary for a healthy brain. Neurons were more excitable until 30 days after the mice transitioned from alcohol to adulthood. In other words, too much signal was dampening the activity of other key neurons. “Neurons have a relatively fixed developmental trajectory. To function properly, they need to reach their destination and synchronize with the right partner during specific periods of development,” Crowley explains. Did. David Stearns, a biology student at Schleyers Honor College, measured somatostatin cell numbers to quantify cell density before and after ethanol intake. He found that the number of SST neurons did not appear to change as a result of binge eating, although electrophysiology data suggested that these neurons were wired differently. Other authors on this paper include Keith Griffiths, a research technician in the lab and a former undergraduate student in engineering sciences and mechanics; Grace Smith, a graduate student in biomedical engineering; and a graduate student in neuroscience. Dakota Brockway, and former researcher Nigel Dao. Lab Technician and current PhD student at New York University. This research was supported by the Pennsylvania State Institute of Health and the Huck Institute for Life Sciences.

