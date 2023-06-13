



About a quarter of Americans infected with COVID-19 never fully regain their sense of taste or smell, according to Massachusetts Eye and Year researchers, and patients with COVID-19 do not. He says it has a huge impact on quality of life. Lisa Milne of Pelham, New Hampshire, was first diagnosed with severe olfactory impairment shortly after she contracted COVID-19 in late June 2022. Nearly a year later, she still can’t smell or taste anything. “Every day I wake up hoping to smell coffee brewing or taste breakfast,” Milne told NBC10 Boston. She said, “I’m a little depressed. I’m very depressed. It’s actually very frustrating at times.” Milne is one of about 28 million people nationwide still experiencing these symptoms, according to a new report. study. Without treatment, the condition can lead to declining mental and physical health, experts say. To get a better sense of how many people are dealing with this problem, Mass. Eye and Ear researchers are using the 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ) using CDC data. “Our study looks at the household level, which is almost basically door-to-door, but we’re looking at what percentage of patients have lost their sense of smell and taste. It’s much higher than we are doing,” said Dr. Neil Bhattacharya, a professor at the university. Mass Eye and Ear and Otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School. “It can lead to depression, less enjoyment of eating, weight loss, and some people may actually become undernourished if they are not eating properly.” The study shows that extreme symptoms often lead to more severe sensory loss, and full recovery is unlikely. Also, since the sense of smell and taste are connected, many people may have lost some of their sensory functions without realizing it. “Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do,” Bhattacharya said, adding that data are emerging that smell retraining kits could be “very helpful.” Unfortunately, it didn’t work for Milne. “I’ve tried almost everything,” Milne said, from nasal sprays to exercise to daily antihistamines. “I gave up pretty much everything,” Milne said. But scientists haven’t given up yet. Bhattacharya said researchers are ramping up clinical trials in hopes of finding solutions for millions of patients. Experts say it’s important for patients experiencing these symptoms to let their doctors know as soon as possible, even if they don’t get treatment. “Maybe there’s some value in treating it early, because the longer it’s treated, the less likely it’s going to be an easy recovery,” Bhattacharya said.

