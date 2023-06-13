Ask your doctor: Could weight loss surgery be an option to improve kidney function?





Q: I am considered obese and have kidney disease. Is debulking surgery a useful option for improving kidney function? answer: Chronic kidney disease, or chronic renal failure, is the gradual loss of kidney function in the body. When the kidneys lose their ability to function, they cannot properly filter waste and excess water from the blood. When your kidneys don’t work, dangerous levels of fluids, electrolytes, and waste products can build up in your body. In the United States alone, more than 200,000 people suffer from chronic kidney disease each year. Of those people, half also suffer from obesity. The link between obesity and chronic kidney disease has led to research into new treatments that may ameliorate both conditions. Bariatric or weight-loss surgery has thus become a new option for individuals who may eventually need a kidney transplant. Research is ongoing into how and why bariatric surgery affects the development of chronic kidney disease. However, studies have shown that kidney function has improved in those who choose surgery. Significant weight loss usually improves control of diabetes and hypertension, both of which can lead to kidney failure. In some patients, weight loss surgery can reverse or prevent the development of chronic kidney disease. With the development of weight loss surgery and its application to ameliorate chronic kidney disease conditions, obesity has come to be regarded as a modifiable risk factor. Despite studies showing how it benefits patients with chronic kidney disease, stigma still exists against bariatric surgery. There are two main reasons why this prejudice exists. One is the belief that it’s a quick fix for those who don’t want to work on weight loss, and the other is that it’s unsafe. But these reasons are unfounded. Overcoming obesity and its associated health conditions is not as easy as having willpower. There are many reasons (mental, emotional, genetic or otherwise) that people may be unable to lose weight on their own. Many patients spend years trying to lose weight and maintain it. Weight loss surgery is considered a last resort after all other options have been exhausted. Additionally, all surgeries come with a set of risks. Bariatric procedures have improved significantly over the past two decades and are now considered as safe as removing the appendix. Like all surgeries, bariatric surgery continues to evolve and improve. It should be seen as just a safe and effective tool to help people live longer and healthier lives. Dr. Jaime Ponce is a Bariatric Surgeon with CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care and a Fellow of the Chattanooga Hamilton County Medical Society. Dr. Jaime Ponce



