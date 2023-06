GP-led trial could help 1 in 5 patients off opioids in 1 year

Programs such as tapering programs, group meetings and alternative therapies to help people manage their pain could stop 1 in 5 people from prescribing opioids in a year, researchers report are doing. And importantly, participants did not report worsening pain after stopping the medication. Over 600 were taking strong opioids at least 3 months Randomized controlled trials were entered through general practitioners in the Northeast and Midlands. Those who received the intervention received sessions on coping, stress management, goal setting, mindfulness, posture and movement advice, withdrawal management, and post-opioid pain management. After 12 months, 29% of patients had stopped opioids completely, compared to only 7% who received usual GP care, a self-help booklet, and a relaxation CD. There was no difference between the two groups in terms of pain intensity or how pain affected their lives. The researchers JAMA. In March NHS England recommended that GPs should be offered alternative medicine See psychotherapy, sleep clinics, social activities and clubs before prescribing addictive pain relievers or antidepressants. This was after data showed that GPs and pharmacists had already helped reduce opioid prescriptions by 450,000 within four years. This progress equates to an 8% reduction and is estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives and prevented more than 2,100 patient harms. A 2019 study found that 1 in 4 adults in the UK I was prescribed a drug that could be addictive. Professor Harbinder Kaul Sandhu of the University of Warwick, the study’s leader, said, “Structured, group-based, psycho-educational self-management interventions help people navigate their daily lives with long-term symptoms, including persistent pain. Although helpful for better management, they are specifically targeted at patients considering opioid withdrawal. “The results of the trial are very encouraging. Many people who take prescription pain relievers for a long time suffer adverse side effects, but they think their pain may get worse or they don’t tell their doctor.” They can be reluctant to stop taking painkillers because they don’t know how to approach it.” Comprising an 8-10 week course, the intervention is specifically designed to be safe, supportive and step-by-step as people learn alternative ways to manage pain and overcome the challenges of withdrawal. , she added. Study co-director Professor Sam Eldabe, pain medicine consultant at James Cook University Hospital, said the NIHR-funded trial demonstrates that long-term opioid harm extends beyond the individual to the social circle. said that it is the culmination of six years of research that he has learned. . “Despite evaluating the social impact of drugs, most patients are utterly afraid that their pain will get worse if they try to reduce their opioids. “Our study clearly shows that opioids can be tapered and discontinued without actually worsening pain. This suggests that opioids have little long-term effect on persistent pain. This confirms our suspicion that Pulse Lighting Contest 2023 Take the survey for a chance to win John Lewis Tokens worth £250

