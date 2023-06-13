High Stomach Acid: Common Symptoms and How to Prevent Them





Did you know that your stomach has its own acid-producing pathway? This acid is scientifically known as gastric juice. It’s like a pH superhero that plays a key role in the breakdown and digestion of food. Understanding the role of stomach acid and its effects on digestive health is essential for maintaining good digestive system function. Adequate levels of stomach acid aid digestion, but high levels of stomach acid can adversely affect digestive health. People with high stomach acid may experience unpleasant symptoms such as acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. In other words, excess stomach acid can damage the delicate lining of your stomach and esophagus. Excessive acid production can lead to ulcer formation, which can be painful and may require medical intervention. Hellshot contacted Dr. Deepak RahotiSenior Director of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Pappalganj, New Delhi, would like to know more about high stomach acid. What is High Stomach Acid? Stomach acid, also known as stomach acid, is a digestive fluid produced in the stomach to help break down food. Too much stomach acid can cause a variety of unpleasant and even dangerous symptoms. It is mainly composed of hydrochloric acid (HCl) and other enzymes and mucus. Experts explain that the properties of stomach acid are essential for creating the optimal environment for nutrient digestion and absorption. Gastric acid also serves as an important defense mechanism against pathogens. The low pH of stomach acid helps kill or inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites that can enter the digestive system through the food and drink ingested. Also read: Improve Stomach Acidity Instantly With These 8 Whole Foods Symptoms of high stomach acid Here are the most common signs and symptoms of high stomach acid, explained by Dr. Lahoti: 1. Heartburn Various symptoms are caused when the balance of gastric acid production is disrupted or when gastric acid is excessively secreted. One of the most common symptoms of high stomach acid is heartburn. A burning sensation that begins in the chest and extends to the throat and is caused by: acid reflux in the esophagus. 2. Nausea Do you feel nauseous after eating? Both are common symptoms of high stomach acid. Nausea caused by elevated stomach acid can range from mild to severe. 3. Bloating If you often feel bloated or uncomfortable after eating, you may have high stomach acid. Bloating is also a symptom of increased stomach acid, which can make you feel full or uncomfortable after eating. Also read: Try Yoga Asanas to Relieve Bloating 4. Other symptoms In addition to these common symptoms, high stomach acid can also cause vomiting, indigestion, and abdominal pain. Appetite changes may also occur, such as decreased appetite or increased desire to eat. How can I prevent overproduction of stomach acid? High stomach acid can be caused by many things and can be treated with medications and lifestyle changes. In some cases, simple lifestyle changes can reduce stomach acid levels and alleviate symptoms, says Dr. Lahoti. Here are some changes you should make in your life if you are suffering from stomach acid. Obese or overweight people are more prone to stomach acid buildup, so keep your weight under control.

Avoid spicy foods as they can make symptoms worse.

Elevate your head about 30 degrees to combat acidity symptoms.

Be aware that overeating can also make symptoms worse.

Eat less. For example, if you eat three meals a day, divide them into 5-6 smaller meals.

Take your medication regularly to maintain digestive health.

Don’t stress over the problem or in general as it can make the situation worse. remove Stomach acid is an essential component of the digestive system. Stomach acid is essential for digestion, but an imbalance in its production or overproduction of stomach acid can lead to a variety of digestive disorders. Common symptoms of this problem include heartburn, nausea, bloating, indigestion, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and increased appetite. It can also be managed through certain lifestyle habits, such as weight management, avoiding spicy foods, and taking medications regularly. If you experience these symptoms, see your doctor to suggest appropriate treatments based on the cause of the problem.

