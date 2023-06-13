Prioritize safety in the office

Even if you spend all day at your desk, injuries can still occur.

Spending hours in front of a computer may seem more mundane than dangerous, but long hours at the keyboard can put strain on your eyes, back, neck, and wrists.

Most computer-related injuries are caused by poor ergonomics. Either you are not sitting properly at your desk or your workstation is not set up correctly.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and other groups offer the following tips to reduce computer-related injuries.

Make sure your head is level with the monitor. The top of the screen should be at eye level and at least 20 inches away from your eyes.

Position the screen so there is no light or glare from the sun.

As you type, keep your forearms parallel to the keyboard and slightly above it.

Adjust your chair to support your lower back. The chair has five legs and must be stable at all times.

Place your feet flat on the floor or footrest.

Every hour or two, get up and stretch to give your back, wrists, fingers, and eyes a break. Take a walk if you can. Avoid staying in the same posture for too long.

Allow your eyes to relax by changing focus regularly. Even just looking around the room or out of a window can help.

Keep everything you need within reach on your desk and avoid twisting motions.

Consider using accessories that reduce eye, wrist, and neck strain, such as document holders, wrist and palm rests, ergonomic keyboards, and hands-free phone headsets.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your workstation, please speak to your manager or Human Resources Director. It can help you make any necessary adjustments or consult an ergonomics expert who can review your workstation and suggest improvements.

In addition to making sure your workstation is set up properly, make sure your office has the following:

Policies are in place to protect the health and safety of our employees.

Emergency exits are clearly marked with fire extinguishers, sprinklers and alarms.

An accessible and complete first aid kit.

A plan for responding to incidents involving chemicals and other hazardous materials.

The bright staircase is equipped with handrails and non-slip steps.

Don’t forget food safety. It’s as important at work as it is at home.

Food poisoning may not be considered a workplace hazard, but it can be. Whether it’s in a brown bag, ordered, or self-served from the office fridge.

Here are four workplace food safety threats and how to protect yourself, advised by the Nutrition Society and other experts.

1. Food that is not cold

Bacteria that cause many food poisonings thrive in temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees. It’s important to keep fresh foods such as meat sandwiches, leftovers, salads, and dairy below 40 degrees to prevent bacterial growth.

Tips for staying safe:

Please pay attention to the time. If you’re packing perishables, make sure he doesn’t have more than two hours between making his lunch at home and putting it in the fridge at the office. If you don’t have a refrigerator at work, pack your lunch in a freezer pack or insulated bag with a bottle of frozen water.

Please do not leave any leftovers. Put fresh food in the refrigerator as soon as you finish eating it. Don’t put it on your desk.

Also keep an eye on your watch when you have a potluck party at the office. Discard perishable food that has been left at room temperature for more than 2 hours.

2. Food past the expiration date

It doesn’t take long for food to spoil. Unfortunately, you cannot tell if food is contaminated with pathogens by looking or smelling it.

Tips for staying safe:

Know when to throw. As a general rule, he keeps leftovers refrigerated for no more than four days, and “when in doubt, throw the food away.”

let yourself be reminded. Label the leftovers in your office refrigerator with the date. This will help you know when to throw.

3. Dirty hands

At work, we touch things that contain germs, such as phones, keyboards, and even other people’s hands. These bacteria can get into your food or spread through your mouth when you eat.

Tips for staying safe:

Wash away germs. Always wash your hands before eating. Rub hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, rinse thoroughly, and dry with a clean towel or air dry. Don’t have access to soap and water? Hand sanitizer can be a good substitute.

4. Unsanitary surfaces

Refrigerators, microwaves, and countertops are all potential breeding grounds for germs.

Tips for staying safe:

Wipe up any spills or stains immediately. Use a clean sponge with warm soapy water.

Prevents microwave splattering. Keep the lid on when reheating food.

Don’t forget to clean your lunch box. If you use a lunch box or lunch tote, wash it frequently with dish soap and warm water.

Remember that health and safety is our number one priority, regardless of your work environment – ​​indoors, outdoors, at home or in the office.

Emma Wankum, LPN Employee Health Nurse, Capital Region Medical Center.