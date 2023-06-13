Health
Studies show that teens who undergo weight-loss surgery experience bone loss. is it unique?
Bones of lost teens and young people significant weight after bariatric surgery A new study found they were frailer than young people with similar levels of obesity who didn’t undergo surgery.
but that doesn’t mean bariatric surgery should be avoided for ysuffering from severe obesitysaid lead study author Miriam Bredera, Ph.D., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and vice chair of academic and clinical affairs in the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“Definitely get surgery. Diabetes and heart disease cause far more morbidity and mortality than osteoporosis. Type 2 diabetes also affects bones,” Dr. Bredera said.
“Our research isn’t saying, ‘Don’t get bariatric surgery,’ but ‘If you’re going to have surgery, make sure you eat healthy, exercise for your weight, and get enough vitamins. “D and calcium,” she said.
Dr. Thomas Inge, chief of surgery and director of the Adolescent Bariatric Surgery Program at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Hospital, says that for some reason, significant weight loss means the body has adapted to the new reality of not having excess weight. It causes bones to weaken over time, he said. Chicago Children’s Hospital.
“NASA scientists are very concerned about this issue. send humans into spacesaid Inge, who was not involved in the study. “Bone mass and density can decrease within weeks, so astronauts are trying to mitigate the loss of bone mass that occurs during physical activity in weightlessness.”
The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Radiology, looked at bone health in 25 young people aged 13 to 25 who underwent weight-loss surgery for obesity and 29 young people in the same age group who did not. Bone health was compared. All underwent dietary and exercise counseling and were reassessed after 2 years.
Despite counseling, the study found that teens and young adults who did not undergo weight-loss surgery continued to gain weight during those two years. But those who had the surgery had about a 20-point reduction in BMI, which is surprising, Bredera said. BMI is an abbreviation for Body Mass Indexan approximate measure of a patient’s body fat based on height and weight.
“Some of these kids had a BMI of 50 or 60, but they lost so much weight that they dropped to a BMI of 30 or 35, which is huge,” she says. . “Unfortunately, a BMI of 30 and 35 is still obese.”
When teenagers are severely obese, they need stronger bones to support the extra 100 pounds or more, so it’s not surprising that teens who lose that much weight have weaker bones. Associate Professor Justin Ryder, Ph.D. Department of Surgery and Pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago.
“If you think about it, they basically unloaded a big, heavy backpack from themselves,” said Ryder, who was not involved in the study. “So we need to find ways to put some of the weight back on the bones through strength and resistance training.”
What was surprising, Bredera said, was that even though the change wasn’t statistically significant, the bones of the children who continued to gain weight without surgery also weakened.
“Why aren’t their bones strong?” she asked. “Because obesity itself is bad for bones. Obesity is an inflammatory condition, and we’ve done research to show that inflammation negatively impacts bone health.”
In addition, the type of visceral fat that accompanies severe obesity also slows the secretion of growth factor hormones that are essential for healthy bones, says Bredera.
However, it is difficult to accurately study bone loss in adolescents and young adults. “Children in this age group do not yet have full bone maturity. Peak bone formation does not occur until the late 20s or early 30s,” Ryder said.
“Therefore, it is very difficult to study the impact of weight loss surgery on bone health and bone density during this transitional period when bone formation is still occurring,” said Ryder, deputy director of research in the Department of Surgery. said. At Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Inge said teens who underwent surgery should be followed for at least 10 years to determine whether the bone loss seen in the new study persists.
“In just two years of follow-up, Unfortunately, this study doesn’t really tell us whether the decline we’re seeing is pathological or what we would expect as bone returns to normal density.” said Inge.
Young people who underwent sleeve surgery, the most common bariatric surgery in use today, saw strange changes. Their bone marrow contained more fat.
“Despite the fact that the weight and BMI of those children decreased significantly, The result is less overall body fat and more fatty yellow marrow in the bone,” Bredera said.
There are two types of bone marrow, she explained. One is red bone marrow, where stem cells produce white and red blood cells to nourish the body, and the other is fatty bone marrow, which is rather yellow.
“We used to think that the fatty marrow in the bone was just a nonfunctional filler,” says Bredera. “But now we know that it’s an endocrine organ that secretes different types of hormones that are involved in weakening bones.
“Why is fatty marrow increased in the bones of children who have had sleeve surgery? That’s the million-dollar question we have to answer,” she said.
Gastric bypass surgery, which has become popular in the past few years, involved bypassing a section of the small intestine called a segment. duodenum This is important for the intake of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. According to Inge, the new sleeve procedure removes part of the stomach without affecting the duodenum, allowing more food nutrients to be absorbed.
Also, the abdomen send hunger signals to the brain It is removed during sleeve surgery to reduce appetite and food cravings. However, those associated with surgery deficiency of some nutrientsshould be supplemented with calcium, vitamin D, B12, etc.
“We have long-term concerns about the adequacy of micronutrients in general, and calcium and vitamin D in particular,” Inge said. “That’s why we advocate that people undergoing weight loss surgery take a daily multivitamin with calcium and vitamin D, just like their medications.”
