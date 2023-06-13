Allergies, a cold, or a strep infection? Determining what the symptoms mean





By Jennifer Cunningham, MD, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Family Medicine | Mount Jackson It is often difficult to distinguish between allergies, viral upper respiratory symptoms (colds), and strep throat. So what’s the difference? allergy Symptoms are usually worse in the spring and fall, but some people have allergies year-round. Allergies often cause sinus congestion. sneezing; clear runny nose; and itchy watery eyes. People who suffer from allergies often have symptoms around the same time each year. A sore throat may occur but is rarely severe. Most people describe a sore throat as “tingling”. of cold Stuffy nose, runny nose, and coughing. Fever and body pain are rare. Most people don’t feel as bad as other types of infections. it is important to note Viruses cause colds. Viruses are not killed by antibiotics. Patients often claim that antibiotics work, but the actual cure often takes as long as they have been on the antibiotics. In other words, without antibiotics, the symptoms would have improved. Streptococcal pharyngitis follow a completely different course. Unlike other processes I have described, strep throat is not accompanied by other upper respiratory symptoms. Usually the only symptom is a severe sore throat. Patients most often have a fairly high fever. Adults get sick more than children. If streptococcal infection is not treated with antibiotics, it can damage heart valves. it’s important to recognize that COVID is a great imitator and can appear as any of the above. I have often seen patients test positive for COVID-19 despite believing their symptoms were due to allergies. When should I see a doctor, nurse or PA? Patients should seek medical attention if they have a fever with a sore throat or a fever with body aches and headaches. Inability to cope with oral discharge and drool also indicates the need for urgent medical attention. Shortness of breath and increased work of breathing should be checked. If you have decreased alertness, less wet diapers, darker urine, or other signs of dehydration, you should consult your healthcare provider. If you are unwell and don’t know what to do, I am always happy to see you.

