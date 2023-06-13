3 Practical Habits to Reduce Anxiety





Anxiety is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States. Luckily, some effective strategies can help make anxiety easier to manage. “Some people experiencing anxiety may benefit from these habits, with or without treatment,” says a psychiatrist. Dr. Eric Alcera, network medical director behavioral health at Hackensack Meridian health. “Other people with anxiety disorders need treatment too, but practical habits can also help.” If you want to reduce the effects of anxiety, try these practical habits. 1) Adopt a healthy lifestyle Taking care of yourself will help you cope better with stress and anxiety. These healthy habits can help you manage your anxiety. eat healthy. Healthy whole foods provide the nutrients you need to function optimally.

Healthy whole foods provide the nutrients you need to function optimally. Stay hydrated. Drink water throughout the day to avoid feeling dehydrated.

Drink water throughout the day to avoid feeling dehydrated. Exercise regularly. Physical activity lifts your mood, clears your mind, and reduces anxiety.

Physical activity lifts your mood, clears your mind, and reduces anxiety. Get enough sleep. Getting enough rest can help you feel more positive and less anxious.

Getting enough rest can help you feel more positive and less anxious. Limit alcohol intake. Some people drink alcohol to calm themselves down, but when the effects wear off they become anxious.

Some people drink alcohol to calm themselves down, but when the effects wear off they become anxious. Keep a diary. As you write out your emotions, you may find that they are less overwhelming than you might have imagined.

As you write out your emotions, you may find that they are less overwhelming than you might have imagined. listening to your favorite music. Music relaxes, distracts, and brings back happy memories .

Music relaxes, distracts, and brings back happy memories Find meaningful ways to relieve stress. Saying “no” to extra responsibilities or cleaning up the house may ease your anxiety. “Some people can manage their anxiety better by making lifestyle changes,” says Dr. Arcera. “Just making these simple changes can have a significant impact on your daily life.” 2) Stay present Being in the present moment helps limit unhelpful thoughts and reduces anxiety. You cannot worry about the future or regret the past while you are focused on the present. Try the following strategies to stay focused in the present moment. Count backwards from 10 to 1. When you need to calm your mind, focus on your breathing and slowly count down. This simple exercise can help distract you from worrying thoughts.

When you need to calm your mind, focus on your breathing and slowly count down. This simple exercise can help distract you from worrying thoughts. Get in touch with your pets. Cuddling and petting a furry member of your family helps you focus and relax in the moment. Spending time grooming your pet, playing with it, and talking to it can be uplifting.

Cuddling and petting a furry member of your family helps you focus and relax in the moment. Spending time grooming your pet, playing with it, and talking to it can be uplifting. play an instrument. If you play piano, guitar, flute or drums, play something from your repertoire. You’ll be able to focus on the pace and flow of the music instead of worrying thoughts.

If you play piano, guitar, flute or drums, play something from your repertoire. You’ll be able to focus on the pace and flow of the music instead of worrying thoughts. Concentrate on your breathing. Notice how the air moves in and out of your body, how your chest rises and falls. If worrying thoughts enter your mind, focus on your breathing instead.

Notice how the air moves in and out of your body, how your chest rises and falls. If worrying thoughts enter your mind, focus on your breathing instead. Practice yoga. During yoga, focus on your breathing and keeping your body in various poses. This relaxing practice slows your breathing and heart rate, reducing stress. “Practicing yoga by focusing on your breathing incorporates some aspects of meditation,” says Dr. Arcera. “If these strategies help reduce anxiety, consider practicing mindfulness meditation.” 3) Challenge your thoughts and feelings It is important to recognize that feelings about yourself and your situation are not facts. To challenge the thoughts and feelings that make you feel anxious: Consider whether your perception is accurate based on what others have seen or said.

Replace negative thoughts with positive thoughts.

Keep a gratitude journal and write down three positive thoughts per day.

When you want to remember the positive things in your life, read a gratitude journal. If you still need help reducing your anxiety, make an appointment with a therapist. Talk therapy and medication can help manage anxiety disorders. “Challenging your inner thinking seems easier than it really is,” says Dr. Arcera. “You may need the help of a therapist to challenge long-held negative beliefs.” Next steps and resources: The materials provided through HealthU are intended for general information use only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/healthu/2023/06/13/3-practical-habits-to-decrease-anxiety The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos