



A new Mass Eye and Ear study estimates that millions of Americans have not fully recovered their sense of taste and smell after being infected with the novel coronavirus. of studies found In 2021, 60% of people lost their sense of taste and smell due to COVID-19, and a quarter of patients never fully regained those senses. An estimated 28 million Americans have a diminished sense of smell after being infected with the new coronavirus. Neil Bhattacharya, Ph.D., professor of otolaryngology at the University of Mass, Eye and Ear, and lead investigator of the study, saw patients who lost weight or changed their eating habits after losing their sense of taste. That’s what prompted him to look at the data, he said. Or smell. Bhattacharya and fellow researchers extracted data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual report, the National Health Interview Survey. The survey asks participants a variety of questions about their overall health. In 2021, the CDC added survey questions about the novel coronavirus, including loss of taste and smell, which researchers used in their analysis. The researchers found that 24% of people who lost their sense of smell had only partial recovery, and more than 3% had no sense of smell at all. Similarly, 20% of those who lost their sense of taste recovered only partially, and more than 2% never recovered. Because the study only looked at data from 2021, the study did not describe the effects of people who regained senses after 2021, or the various novel coronavirus variants that emerged thereafter. Bhattacharya said he was surprised to see how many people were numb during the initial infection and how many had not yet fully recovered. “From a public health point of view, there are millions of people who have lost their sense of smell,” Bhattacharya said. “What does it mean to detect a gas leak? What does it mean to detect the smell of rotten food or dirty diapers? I think I will give.” For those who have lost their sense of smell or taste, Bhattacharya said there are treatments that can help restore the senses to some extent, such as smell retraining therapy. He said clinical trials of several treatments are underway as medical professionals are “starting to realize the scale of the problem.” But Bhattacharya said the longer it’s been since you first lost your senses, the more difficult it may be to regain your senses.

