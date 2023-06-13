





Disclosure: Dr. Cortis reports receiving funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse/NIH. Volkow does not report related financial disclosures. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Approximately 22% of addiction treatment facilities require adolescents to stop taking buprenorphine before admission.

More facilities offer treatment for horses than buprenorphine treatment. Only a quarter of residential addiction treatment centers that care for adolescents in the United States offer buprenorphine to patients with opioid use disorders, according to a study released Tuesday. JAMA. Buprenorphine is the only opioid use disorder treatment approved by the FDA for: Youth 16 and over. First approved in 2002, it was reported that: safe and effectiveresearch points out barrier how to use it, including lack of access. The gap in its use is Associated with increased risk of overdose.





“This study grew out of the recognition that opioid use disorders, particularly fentanyl use, are on the rise among adolescents, with a marked increase in overdoses among 14- to 18-year-olds.” P. Todd Cortis, MD, MPH, Helio, a professor of medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine and co-author of the study, told Helio. “Rather than submitting surveys about the show or interviewing directors, we wanted to find out what families went through when trying to find treatment for their loved ones.” P. Todd Cortis

Cortis and colleagues called every residential treatment center in the United States listed on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Online Treatment Search page. “We found only 160 programs nationwide that were confirmed to be treating adolescents,” Cortis said. The researchers posed as 16-year-old aunts or uncles seeking treatment after suffering a recent non-fatal fentanyl overdose and asked what the facility offered in terms of treatment. Of the 160 residential treatment centers, only 39 provided buprenorphine. Twelve provided it to adolescents under the age of 16. Of the remaining 121 sites that did not provide buprenorphine, 47% responded that teens with their own buprenorphine prescription could continue on buprenorphine, whereas 22% of sites said patients would discontinue buprenorphine upon admission. requested. One of the more “surprising” findings was that more treatment centers (40) offer equine therapy than buprenorphine therapy, Cortis said. “Although there is little evidence that horse therapy works, there is overwhelming evidence that buprenorphine saves lives,” Cortis said. He said one of the reasons residential care facilities are having difficulty prescribing buprenorphine is the lack of outpatient prescribers in the community. “We need to redouble our efforts as a medical community to screen for fentanyl use and assist pediatricians and family physicians to start buprenorphine on an outpatient basis when appropriate,” Cortis said. . “While buprenorphine is the standard of care for people over the age of 16, it is tragic that young people with opioid use disorder are not available in most treatment centers.” Dr. Nora Volkow, The director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse said in a press release. “Residential care facilities offer young people the opportunity to provide a range of evidence-based support during critical times in their lives, and it is important that buprenorphine is available as an option. is.” Cortis said fentanyl is a “very serious public health challenge” among the country’s youth. “But there is great hope that buprenorphine can help the brain heal and get on track with all the great things teenagers want to do,” he says. References:

