Peru is enduring the worst dengue epidemic in history. Is El Niño making things worse?

Peru is battling the worst dengue epidemic in recorded history, with more than 140,000 people infected. registered case More than 200 people are believed to have died from complications related to infections so far this year.

Dengue fever is endemic throughout Peru, especially in the lowlands, but cases usually decline as the weather dries.

But this year is different.

Wet weather, which allows mosquitoes to breed in pools, puddles, and other standing water, is unabated, thanks in part to El Niño, a natural phenomenon that brings warmer conditions to the eastern Pacific and disrupts the weather. patterns around the world.

Here’s what you need to know about dengue and why weather conditions exacerbated by El Niño and other factors could lead to even more infections in Peru and beyond.

What is dengue fever?

Dengue is a virus carried by the same species Aedes aegypti that is responsible for transmission of other diseases such as yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

while those mosquitoes the current Most prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates on all continents except Antarctica.

A male, top, and female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can carry viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika, are viewed under a microscope at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Laboratory in Rio de Janeiro on August 14, 2019. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)

People who get the virus don’t always show symptoms, but people who do can experience High fever, headache, body aches, nausea and/or rash.

There’s no cure, but most people “get through it with some misery,” says Dr. Michael Libman, an infectious disease expert and microbiologist and director of the Center for Tropical Medicine at McGill University in Montreal.

However, some infections aggravate Causes shock, shortness of breath, severe bleeding, organ damage, and death.

Dr. David Fisman, professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalarna School of Public Health, said children are particularly at risk of severe disease because dengue can cause a “extremely fatal” hemorrhagic fever.

José Ancajima (left) carries the coffin of her 10-year-old daughter Fer Maria Ancajima, who died of dengue fever in the Catacaos district of Peru’s Piura department on Saturday. (Ernest Benavidez/AFP/Getty Images)

How will El Nino exacerbate the situation?

The number of confirmed cases in Peru this year has doubled since 2017, when the World Health Organization declared the country’s dengue epidemic “the worst”. El Niño becomes smaller It caused heavy rains and floods.

Fisman says El Niño could easily exacerbate an epidemic.

“More mosquitoes mean more bites,” he said, explaining how the explosion of mosquito populations with optimal breeding conditions increases the virus “reserve.” As dengue-carrying mosquitoes infect more people, uninfected mosquitoes pick up the virus from those people and then spread it further into the human population, he said.

In addition, El Niño impacts vary around the world, and El Niño-induced temperature increases can lead to drought conditions, turning flowing water into a sinkhole for mosquito breeding.

What can we learn from Peru?

Of course, there is no “control planet” like Earth without climate change to compare the changes taking place on Earth. However, due to El Niño and La Niña, the reverse ocean cooling pattern, every 2-7 yearsFisman said it could provide some insight into how extreme weather affects the spread of viruses like dengue.

“This is like an system that simulates what we expect to happen more and more under climate change scenarios,” he says. Climate change is also expected to affect the severity of the El Niño cycle.

But rising global temperatures caused by El Niño and/or climate change could not only accelerate the breeding cycle of mosquitoes, but also expand their range, McGill’s Livman said. said.

Its range is expanding northward, which is a concern, he said.

Health workers fumigate mosquitoes to reduce the spread of dengue fever in homes in La Primavera shantytown, Piura, June 3. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

Aedes aegypti is found in areas of the southern continental United States, including Texas and Florida, but the number of locally infected cases is very low.

The dengue-carrying mosquito “isn’t in Canada yet, but it’s not too far away,” Livman said.

Aedes aegypti, which is likely to spread diseases such as dengue fever, do not exist in Canada.Aedes albopictus, which can transmit dengue fever and other arboviruses to a lesser extent Appeared in a corner of Southwestern Ontario however, there is no indication that they carry exotic diseases.

If warming conditions allow either type of virus to thrive in traditionally temperate regions, arboviruses like dengue could adapt and possibly be spread more freely by Aedes albopictus, said Libman. says that there is

He gave the example of the Chikungunya virus, which has never existed in the Western Hemisphere. Until 2013 . Fisman said chikungunya fever is usually transmitted by Aedes aegypti, conformed Infected with Aedes albopictus, it “spread like crazy in the unimmunized Americas.”

“Not out of the question, [dengue] “At some point, the virus will change so that it will infect places like ours,” he said.