When insurance doesn’t work, diabetes patients turn to crowdfunding

Even if they have insurance, some diabetics turn to crowdfunding to cover their high medical bills, researchers reported.

Caroline Sloan, M.D., Ph.D., of Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., and MPH et al. examined 313 crowdfunding campaigns posted in recent years and found that only 6% specifically requested funding for insulin costs. was.

A further 10% of the campaigns were aimed at raising money for insulin pumps, and 6% were aimed at raising money to buy a continuous glucose monitor, according to a study. Annals of Internal Medicine.

The biggest sources of direct medical spending that people were raising were completely unrelated to glycemic control, such as bariatric surgery and hospitalizations for diabetes-related infections. Investigators also found that other direct medical costs not related to drugs or goods, such as unspecified lab tests, unspecified medical expenses, and medical debt, were also significant drivers of these crowdfunding campaigns. discovered.

Nearly half of the campaigns were seeking funding as an indirect expense. These include loss of wages due to illness, purchasing healthier foods, lifestyle changes such as personal trainers, moving closer to better medical care, transportation costs to see a doctor, This includes home renovations for the disabled, funeral expenses, and more.

People with type 2 diabetes, or those who did not disclose their type of diabetes in the campaign, were more likely than people with type 1 diabetes to raise money for these indirect medical costs (63% vs. 34%). %).

Ms Sloan said her group was “surprised at the sheer amount” of indirect medical costs patients need to cover.

“According to the vast literature, the majority of patients want to talk to clinicians and other clinic staff about their financial hardships,” Sloan said. Today’s Medpage on mail. “When clinicians talk to people with diabetes about costs, they should ask about not only the direct medical costs of diabetes care, but also the costs associated with transportation, parking, equipment, health food, etc.”

“These conversations may help clinicians find ways to reduce some of the indirect costs, such as occasional telemedicine visits when clinically appropriate,” she added. “These conversations can also raise trade-offs that patients have made (e.g., pay for my medicines or pay for health foods), and clinicians may find that they have limited resources. It may help patients think about how to prioritize certain expenses over others when

A further 21% of campaigns were aimed at fundraising for the purchase of diabetic alert dogs. Dogs cost over $15,000 and are not covered by insurance. Medical guard dogs accounted for 35% of all campaigns initiated by people with type 1 diabetes, researchers said.

Overall, the campaign goals ranged from $4,500 to $15,000 (with a median goal of $10,000). However, only 14% of campaigns reached their fundraising goal, with a median amount of $2,600.

Twenty-seven percent of people said they had insurance, but nearly all of those who did said their out-of-pocket costs were too high or that their insurance did not cover all costs.

“Several recent studies show that approximately 40% of people with diabetes and their families in the United States report some degree of financial hardship related to health care. , more than half report delays in treatment or delays in treatment.” [forgone] Mind you,” Sloan explained when discussing why her group undertook the study.

“It’s been nice to see that over the years.” Lawmakers and policy makers are trying To reduce the cost of some of the diabetes treatments, such as insulin and other life-saving drugs…but diabetics have to contend with more than just drugs,” she points out. bottom. She should check her blood sugar with a glucometer multiple times a day, see her doctor at least once every three months, and pay close attention to the food she eats and the energy she consumes. ”

“We wanted to start understanding the breadth of expenses that people with diabetes have to face. There are people using crowdfunding to raise money for these expenses. I knew that, so I looked there to get a preliminary idea of ​​what diabetics might end up paying. Sloan explained, noting that this population is not necessarily representative of all diabetics because they do not have diabetes.

Of the 313 randomly selected crowdfunding campaigns, 52% were started by men, 31% by women, and 17% by individuals containing the they/them pronouns. These are all posted on his GoFundMe.com between 2010 and his 2020. A total of 177 of the campaigns were for her with type 1 diabetes, 16 with her with type 2 diabetes, and 120 with unspecified diabetes.

Disclosure Sloan and coauthors reported relationships with the National Institute on Aging, Harvard University, Oxford, NIH, and the Donahue Foundation. Primary information Annals of Internal Medicine Source reference: Sloan CE, et al. “Online crowdfunding campaign for diabetes-related costs,” Ann Intern Med 2023; DOI: 10.7326/M23-0540.