Health
Do supplements help me lose weight?
- A supplement known as berberine has been hailed as “Nature’s Ozempic” on TikTok for its weight loss benefits.
- Berberine activates genes known as master regulators of mitochondrial biogenesis It also reduces the release of glucagon.
- Studies have shown that berberine supplementation may help with weight loss, but more research is still needed.
- Berberine has many side effects, including nausea and vomiting, and is not safe to use with many medications.
dietary supplement called Berberine Social media platforms such as TikTok have been talking about its weight loss benefits, with some calling it “nature’s Ozempic”.
OzempicIt is a drug intended for use as type 2 diabetes Therapies have recently become a popular weight loss aid. However, there is a long list like this: side effectsand the demand for this drug has created supply problems, resulting in shortages for diabetics.
Internet users now claim that berberine can mimic the effects of popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Ozempic. Wegs. So is berberine a better substitute?
Here we explore what you need to know about berberine, especially when using it as a weight loss aid.
Berberine is a natural compound found in plants such as barberry. golden seal, Tree Turmeric, Oregon Grape. It is associated with many health benefits, including weight loss, and is usually available in supplement form.
“Berberine does not have a comprehensive nutrient profile like vitamins and minerals, but it has been studied for its potential benefits. Blood sugar managementimproves insulin sensitivity, reduces obesity, supports cardiovascular health, and reduces inflammation,” says a registered nutritional therapist. Helen Parks.
“It exhibits a variety of biological activities and has been shown to have pharmacological effects such as dilating blood vessels, lowering blood pressure, regulating immunity, inducing penile erection, suppressing inflammation, and treating cancer. ’” she explains.
Berberine is available over the counter, but some practitioners prescribe berberine for conditions such as: weight lossespecially in people with insulin resistance, such as those with pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes.
Berberine may be called ‘nature’s Ozempic’ online because of its weight loss benefits, but the two are very different.
“Berberine and GLP-1 Agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy have some effect on body weight and work by different mechanisms,” Parkes explains. “GLP-1 agonists mimic the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and reduce food intake and appetite through enhanced insulin secretion, suppressed glucagon secretion, and slowed gastric emptying. will help.”
“On the other hand, berberine’s weight loss effects are believed to be mediated through a variety of pathways, including: Activating AMPK It also improved insulin sensitivity,” speculates Parkes.
Jane Mostofi, Nutritionist, Founder therapy kitchenwill explain in detail.
According to her, berberine activates a pathway in the body called AMPK. This pathway includes genes such as:
Activation of AMPK, in turn, increases glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity by cells.
Mostoufi says he also takes berberine
The weight loss benefits of Ozempic are well documented.
of
How effective is berberine?
“Studies have shown that berberine improves glycemic control, insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, triglycerides and so-called “Bad” Cholesterol, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. All of these are very helpful when trying to reach an optimal healthy weight,” says Mostoufi.
one study A 2012 study found that consuming 500 milligrams of berberine three times a day resulted in an average weight loss of about 5 pounds and reduced body fat in participants by 3.6%.
on the other hand,
So what do experts think is better for weight loss, berberine or Ozempic?
“These are not comparable products, so I see no reason to prefer one over the other. It’s an approved drug for patients and people battling diabetes.” Controlled Obesity [health care provider]’” Mostoufi points out.
Parks, however, points to a lack of research on berberine’s weight loss benefits as a concern.
“Arguments against taking berberine instead of Ozempic or Wegoby include the limited amount of high-quality human studies supporting berberine’s weight loss benefits,” she notes. “Although some studies suggest potential benefits, much of the existing research has been conducted in animals or small human trials.”
Mostoufi said there are many contraindications regarding berberine safety.
For example, never take if you are pregnant or nursing. Do not use with prescription drugs such as oral contraceptives, immunosuppressants, beta-blockers, or antidepressants.
“This is because berberine can alter drug levels in the body, which can be dangerous,” warns Mostoufi.
Berberine should also not be taken continuously for more than 8 weeks without professional advice.
“Berberine is cute too.”
There are many other side effects to watch out for, including:
Additionally, more research is needed on how berberine affects the human liver and kidneys.
Parks points out that judging the quality of supplements is not always easy.
“The quality and accuracy of supplement formulations varies, highlighting the importance of working with professionals who can guide individuals in choosing reliable and safe products,” she points out. .
Another concern is that simply taking supplements to lose weight doesn’t address the underlying lifestyle that caused the weight gain in the first place.
Supplements alone won’t help you understand your current diet and activity habits, encourage positive changes, or prioritize your overall health.
In other words, weight management is a little more complicated than just taking pills.
“Achieving a healthy weight is like a jigsaw puzzle. needs to be addressed and combined to do so,” concludes Mostoufi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/natures-ozempic-can-berberine-really-help-you-lose-weight
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of court appearance – BBC News
- Do supplements help me lose weight?
- Donald Trump arrested in Miami: pleads not guilty in an investigation into classified documents
- Business! Megawati Rejects President Joko Widodo’s Proposal for Vice Presidential Candidate
- Last Friday ladies night this month
- The Google Search settlement will pay $23 million. How to receive payment.
- When insurance doesn’t work, diabetes patients turn to crowdfunding
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Obesity strains the brain, impairs nutritional response and interferes with eating habits
- Deal with Williams’ Hollywood legacy: Co-stars and friends pay tribute to the actor’s life and career
- Best Hockey Movies Ranked On Tomatometer
- Pretty Red Dress review: The slow-burning drama shines bright