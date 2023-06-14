Health
Light to Moderate Drinking May Reduce Stress and Help Your Heart
- Researchers have found that moderate drinking may help relieve stress.
- This study may explain previous research that found better health benefits for light to moderate drinkers.
- The researchers looked at data from more than 50,000 people enrolled in the Massachusetts General Brigham Biobank.
to the light moderate alcohol intake By reducing activity in the part of the brain that responds to stress, it may lower the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, new research claims.
But researchers warn that alcohol also carries health risks.
“We do not endorse the use of alcohol to reduce the risk of infection. heart attack or strokeBecause there are other worrisome effects of alcohol on health,” study author Dr. Ahmed Tawakol“We are very pleased with the results of this study,” said cardiologist co-director of the Center for Cardiovascular Imaging Research at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. news release.
Instead, the researchers wanted to understand how light to moderate alcohol consumption (one to two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women) reduces cardiovascular disease. .
“If we can discover the mechanism, the goal will be to find other approaches that can replicate or induce the cardioprotective effects of alcohol without the adverse effects of alcohol,” Tawakol said.
In this observational study, researchers examined data from more than 50,000 individuals enrolled in the Massachusetts General Brigham Biobank.
At enrollment, participants completed a questionnaire that included questions about alcohol consumption during the previous year.
The researchers obtained information from participants’ medical records about major cardiovascular events they experienced during the study period.This includes heart attackstroke, peripheral vascular disease and heart failure.
They found that light-to-moderate drinkers had a lower risk of serious cardiovascular events, taking into account genetic, clinical, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors.
The researchers then studied a subset of about 750 people who had previously had brain imaging for clinical reasons unrelated to the study.
Light-to-moderate drinkers had lower activity in the amygdala (brain region involved in stress signaling) than those who drank little or no alcohol.
The results showed that people with lower amygdala stress signals had fewer serious cardiovascular events.
“We found that brain changes in light-to-moderate drinkers account for a significant portion of the cardioprotective effects,” Tawakol said.
The results were published in the June 12th issue of the journal. Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
other research Researchers found that alcohol decreased the reactivity of the amygdala to threatening stimuli, such as fearful and angry faces.
However, the new study is the first to show that decreased amygdala activity in response to alcohol can have a positive effect on the cardiovascular system, the researchers said.
“If the amygdala is too vigilant, sympathetic nervous system It raises blood pressure, increases heart rate, and triggers the release of inflammatory cells,” Tawakol said.
“Chronic stress has the following consequences: high blood pressureincreases inflammation and poses a significant risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” he added.
The researchers also found that among the overall group of participants, light to moderate drinking was associated with a greater reduction in major cardiovascular events in those with a history of anxiety compared to others. I discovered that
Light to moderate drinkers were found to drink less, risk of cardiovascular diseasethey also had a higher risk of cancer.
In addition, higher alcohol consumption (more than 14 drinks per week) was associated with lower overall brain activity, which may be associated with worsening cognitive health, the researchers said. there is
other research Binge drinking and overeating may have adverse health effects, such as increasing the risk of dying from any cause, especially from cancer.
The study authors conclude that the results may point the way to new interventions. reduce stress Protects signals in the brain without the adverse effects of alcohol.
Researchers are now investigating whether exercise, stress-reducing therapies such as meditation, and medications can attenuate these stress-related signals and have cardiovascular effects.
Gregory JantzThe founder of The Center a Place of Hope, a depression treatment facility in Edmonds, Washington, said: chronic stress It became a problem for millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America 2022” investigationNearly a quarter of people say they are too stressed to work most days.
The pandemic has caused a 25% increase in depression and anxiety worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
Jantz, author of “The Anxiety Reset: A Life-Changing Approach to Overcoming Fear, Stress, Worry, Panic Attacks, OCD and More,” notes that anxiety remains a major problem in the United States today, with several concerning concerns. said it had a positive impact.
“What we have found is that people are turning to alcohol, cannabis and food. Dependence And then there are the addictive behaviors,” he said.
Some people may drink alcohol to de-stress, or “unwind,” but it’s hard to have just one drink when you’re stressed, says Janz.
Instead, he suggests making a few lifestyle changes, including: eat healthydrink water instead of alcohol (or sugary drinks) and add more movement to your day.
“These are all really simple and healthy things,” he said. “But those are the things people stopped doing during the pandemic.”
Additionally, Jantz said it can be helpful to identify factors in your life that cause anxiety, such as social media and the 24/7 news cycle.
If these are sources of stress, “you need to shift your focus,” he said, especially focusing on healthy relationships with family and friends.
“We need positive people in our lives no matter what is going on around us in the world,” he said. “I’m not telling you to ignore stressful things, but you can’t focus on stress.”
Seek help from your doctor or mental health professional if the anxiety that affects your daily life continues or gets worse.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
