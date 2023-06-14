



Taurine, a nutrient found naturally in fish and meat and added as a supplement to many popular energy drinks, appears to help promote healthy aging, at least in mice and monkeys. Decreased taurine levels are associated with accelerated aging in many animal species, new study finds Research published in chemistry. And researchers say taurine supplements may help some animals live longer and healthier. Although these findings are encouraging enough to begin testing the effects of taurine supplements in humans, the results of human trials will be years away, said the lead study author. ing Dr. Vijay YadavAssistant Professor of Genetics and Development, Bagueros College of Medicine and Surgery, Columbia University, New York City. “Until then, I wouldn’t recommend taking supplements,” says Dr. Yadav. Taurine supplementation extended lifespan in middle-aged mice by 10-12 percent To investigate the relationship between taurine and aging, researchers first examined blood levels of the nutrient in mice, monkeys and humans. They found that taurine levels in animals and humans decline with age. In fact, a 60-year-old had about one-third as much taurine in his blood as a 5-year-old. Next, scientists tested the effects of taking taurine supplements daily in middle-aged mice. They found that taurine increased life expectancy by 12 percent in female mice and 10 percent in male mice. According to the study, this would add about three to four months to the lifespan of the mice, which is about the same as the human lifespan of about seven to eight years. In aged mice, daily taurine supplementation for one year limited age-related weight gain in females, enhanced bone health, improved muscle strength and endurance, and promoted immune health. Behaviors that cause symptoms appear to decrease. depression and anxiety in rodents. Similar benefits were seen in middle-aged monkeys. After taking daily taurine supplements for six months, the study found that these animals gained less weight, had stronger bones, healthier immune systems, and lower blood sugar levels. These results raise the possibility that daily taurine supplements may one day help people prevent or ameliorate age-related health problems. Dr. Charles MobbsProfessor of Neuroscience, Endocrinology, and Geriatrics, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City. “However, as always, we cannot recommend starting taking such supplements right away until careful clinical trials have established their safety and efficacy,” says the new study. Dr. Mobbs says he hasn’t. Further research is needed on the effects of taurine on human aging More research is needed to understand exactly how taurine helps slow the natural aging process, he said. Tower Finkel, M.D.Director of the Institute on Aging, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pennsylvania. “It’s very difficult to extrapolate humans from mice in terms of aging because humans have vastly different metabolisms, diseases they die from, and longevity,” says Finkel, who was not involved in the new study. Based on the amount of taurine in the supplements given to the mice in the study, humans would need to consume about 6,000 milligrams of taurine daily to get an amount of this nutrient appropriate for their body size. Professor Finkel points out. “This is the upper limit of what is considered safe, but the long-term effects of such high doses are not clear,” says Finkel. “Taurine is abundant in foods such as fish, so in the absence of controlled randomized trials, if you want to follow the philosophy of this study, I think the safest bet at the moment is to eat more fish.” claims.”

