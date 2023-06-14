The best drug combination to prevent new coronavirus recurrence

Groundbreaking machine learning research reveals the best combination of drugs to prevent relapses of COVID-19 after initial infection. It turns out that these combinations are not the same for all patients.

A study led by the University of California, Riverside used real-world data from hospitals in China to determine which drug combinations are most effective in reducing relapse rates according to individual characteristics such as age, weight, and additional illnesses. It turns out that we can decide. This discovery published in a diary The frontier of artificial intelligence.

Having the data come from China is important for two reasons. First, when a patient is treated for COVID-19 in the United States, he is usually on one or two drugs. Early in the pandemic, Chinese doctors could prescribe up to eight drugs, allowing more drug combinations to be analyzed. Second, COVID-19 patients in China must be quarantined in government-run hotels after being discharged from hospitals, allowing researchers to know reinfection rates more systematically.

“That’s what makes this study unique and interesting. This kind of data is not available anywhere else in the world,” said UCR professor of statistics and study author Xinping Cui.

The research project began in April 2020, about a month after the pandemic began. At the time, most studies focused on mortality. But doctors in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, were more concerned about the recurrence rate due to fewer deaths.

“Surprisingly, nearly 30% of patients tested positive again within 28 days after discharge,” said Jiayu Liao, associate professor of bioengineering and study co-author.

Data from over 400 COVID-19 patients were included in the study. Their average age was 45 years, most had moderate viral infections, and the groups were evenly split by gender. Most were treated with one of various combinations of antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory drugs (such as interferon and hydroxychloroquine).

Different demographic groups were more successful in different combinations, likely due to how the virus works.

“Covid-19 suppresses interferon, a protein that cells make to stop the virus from entering. The virus can multiply,” Liao explained.

People with weak immune systems prior to COVID-19 needed immune-boosting drugs to effectively fight the infection. Infections can over-activate the immune system in young people, causing excessive tissue inflammation and, in some cases, death. To prevent this, young people require immunosuppressants as part of their treatment.

“When it comes to treating diseases, many doctors tend to offer one solution for people over the age of 18. We also need to rethink about,” Liao said.

Most often, when conducting drug efficacy trials, scientists design clinical trials in which people with the same disease and baseline characteristics are randomly assigned to treatment or control groups. However, this approach does not take into account other medical conditions that may influence how a drug works or does not work for specific subgroups.

Because this study utilized real-world data, researchers had to adjust for factors that could influence the observed results. For example, if a particular combination of drugs was given primarily to older people and found to be ineffective, it is not clear whether the drugs or the person’s age were to blame.

“For this study, we pioneered a technique that addresses the confounding challenge by virtually matching people with similar characteristics who receive different treatment combinations,” Cui said. Stated. “In this way, we were able to generalize the efficacy of treatment combinations in different subgroups.”

While we now have a better understanding of COVID-19 and vaccines have significantly reduced mortality, much remains to be learned about treatment and prevention of reinfection. “I hope people can take advantage of this result now that recurrence is more of a concern,” Choi said.

Machine learning is being used in many areas related to COVID-19, such as disease diagnosis, vaccine development, and drug design, in addition to this new analysis of polypharmacy. Liao believes the technology will play an even bigger role in the future.

“In medicine, machine learning and artificial intelligence have not yet had the impact that I believe they have in the future,” Liao said. “This project is a great example of how we can move towards truly personalized medicine.”