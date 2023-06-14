Health
Host nasopharyngeal transcriptome dataset of the Italian SARS-CoV-2 positive cohort
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), emerged in December 2019 when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China. Did. Shortly thereafter, it quickly spread to other countries around the world, becoming a pandemic with more than 4 million deaths and 230 million registered cases.1.
There are many factors that make it difficult to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). These include the high mutation rate of the virus, the challenges of diagnosing asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals, and the ability of the virus to infect during presymptomatic stages.2.
The infectious process through droplets, aerosols, or surface contamination is followed by an incubation period that can cause various symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea and nausea.3. Nevertheless, a significant proportion of people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions experience serious complications such as pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome. .Four. Part of the respiratory failure in severe SARS-CoV-2 infection has been found to be associated with activation of the immune response and pro-inflammatory mechanisms by release of chemokines and cytokines, referred to as ‘cytokine storm syndrome’. can be caused byFive. In addition to pre-existing clinical manifestations, other factors such as age, gender and ethnicity may also influence the clinical manifestations of infected patients.6.
The widespread disease susceptibility and outcome observed in individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 may be attributed to gene expression regulation resulting from virus-host cell interaction, thus reducing viral transmission to the host. Several studies have been conducted to investigate the biological effects oftranscriptome profile7. SARS-CoV-2 enters host cells through direct attachment to multiple receptors on the cell membrane or membrane fusion within endosomes after endocytosis, triggering additional factors in human gene expression regulation.8. SARS-CoV-2 primarily enters host cells through angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on the surface of various cell types. This interaction may activate the renin-angiotensin pathway and increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms in affected individuals.9. Thus, when infection is detected, human cells activate mechanisms to counter viral replication, including extensive reprogramming of their own transcriptome.Ten. Despite the global spread of infection, the host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection is still poorly characterized. Identifying transcriptome differences will help determine the cellular pathways regulated by the virus in infected cells.
Our aim here is to provide a comprehensive transcriptomic dataset of a SARS-CoV-2-positive Italian cohort. This dataset will enable the scientific community to study the effects of viral infection on the transcriptome of mucosal cells. To this end, total RNA-sequencing was performed on RNA extracted from 35 nasopharyngeal swabs of COVID-19 patients registered in the Campania region, followed by bioinformatic analysis (Fig. 1). 1).
Patients were selected according to age, sex, sampling time and clinical manifestations of disease (Fig. 1). 2a and supplemental files 1). Our sampling also covers the timing of his three different waves of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Italy, from the pandemic declaration in March 2020 to his spring 2021.11. The breakdown is 15 cases in the first period (March to May 2020), 13 cases in the second period (September to November 2020), and 7 cases in the third period (January to February 2021). (Fig. 1). 2a).
Interestingly, with the total RNA approach and deep sequencing conditions detailed in the Methods section, our bioinformatic analysis also detected aligned reads on the SARS-CoV-2 genome. In this way, we can also observe the distribution of viral variants specific to different pandemic waves, which may contribute to the variability analysis of host responses (Fig. 1). 2a and supplemental files 1).
The transcriptome dataset proposed here may provide valuable insight into the biological impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the regulation of host gene expression. By analyzing this dataset and integrating it with other datasets, researchers can identify key protein-coding and non-coding genes involved in pathways affected by viral entry. This may aid in the development of new therapeutics and diagnostic tools.
In addition, this dataset contains several clinical factors that can be used to study the relationship between these factors and host gene expression changes induced by SARS-Cov-2 infection.
In addition, clade assignment provides an opportunity to investigate potential differences in transcriptomic profiles between different virus strains. This will help us understand disease etiology and potential differences in virulence and infectivity among different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Overall, the transcriptome datasets from these Italian cohorts of patients are a valuable resource for researchers to integrate with other datasets and identify potential therapeutic targets and diagnostic biomarkers.
