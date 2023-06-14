Weight-loss surgery can weaken bones in teens and young adults

Share on Pinterest Young adults and teens may experience reduced bone density after gastric sleeve surgery for weight loss, according to a new study.Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images Sleeve gastrectomy, a common weight-loss surgery, can cause loss of bone density in teens and young adults.

But experts say it is still unclear whether this will ultimately lead to increased health risks in the future.

Health experts also say the benefits of weight-loss surgery may outweigh the potential risks for teens and young people living with obesity. The most common types are weight loss surgery It is thought to be associated with decreased bone density in adolescents and young adults. According to a new study published in RadiologyJournal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). This study included a total of 54 participants aged 13 to 24 who met the following criteria: obesity. 25 participants were tested sleeve gastrectomy The remaining 29 were in the control group. The sleeve surgery group included participants with at least one obesity-related comorbidity or health condition such as: Diabetesor a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater. The control group was obese, did not plan to undergo sleeve gastrectomy, and underwent dietary and exercise counseling. Bone strength was measured immediately before surgical intervention and again 24 months after sleeve surgery. Total BMI decreased significantly in the sleeve surgery group (mean -11.9), while BMI slightly increased in the control group (mean +1.5). Importantly, sleeve gastrectomy participants had significantly increased bone marrow fat and decreased bone density and lumbar (lower) spine strength estimates. “Two years after bariatric surgery, we found that bone strength decreased while bone marrow fat, a marker of bone weakness, increased. It suggests that there is,” said the study’s principal investigator. Miriam A. Bredera, M.D., is Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and Associate Director of Academic Affairs and Clinical Affairs for the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. press release. Bredera said puberty is a critical time to build bone mass, and a lack of bone formation during this period has long-term effects on bone health and fracture risk later in life for this young generation. I explain that it is possible. Bredera added that the study sparks discussion about how nutritional supplementation can best support bone health when sleeve surgery is required.

While the findings are interesting, experts also say the design of the study limits its ability to apply the findings to the general population. Dr. Mil AliA bariatric surgeon and medical director of the Memorial Care Surgery Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, said the study was small and looked at only one aspect of weight loss surgery, said Health. told the line. “A limitation of this study is that we compared patients who underwent weight-loss surgery with those who did not lose weight,” Ali said. “It would be a more effective study if it was compared to young people who lost weight using non-surgical methods.” Dr. Ernst von SchwarzMD, PhD, FESC, FACC, FSCAI, Cardiologist, Professor of Medicine at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Author the secret of immortalitysay that this is an interesting but limited small study that may also provide some insight into the loss of bone strength and the development of bone diseases such as osteoporosis later in life. But the long-term impact of the study’s findings isn’t clear, he said. While the surgery may lead to a loss of bone density for some patients, it’s unclear whether this ultimately translates into long-term health risks as well, von Schwartz said. Additionally, von Schwartz told Healthline that potential differences in exercise and physical activity between study groups should be considered as a reason for higher bone density.

Ali says the benefits of weight loss far outweigh the risks of surgery at this point. “In general, obesity is a major risk factor, not just for the development of obesity. cardiovascular disease Not only heart failure, but weakness, immobility, degenerative joint and muscle disease Over time,” says von Schwartz. “There is no dispute about the tremendous benefits that weight loss brings to overall health and beneficial long-term outcomes,” he says. “The risks and benefits of surgery should be considered before making a decision, but the long-term problems associated with obesity are likely to be exacerbated, and the benefits of weight loss after surgery are significant.” bariatric surgery In the long term, it outweighs the possible risks of bariatric surgery,” von Schwartz told Healthline. “Weight-loss surgery is recommended for adolescents with a BMI greater than 40 or greater than 35 with other comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea,” Ali added. “The criteria are the same for sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, and the choice of surgery depends on the patient and other conditions.”

BMI is an estimate of total body fat based on a person’s height and weight. Despite its limitations, it is widely used in clinical practice. But experts say BMI isn’t the only factor to consider in weight loss surgery. “Patients and their parents should be thoroughly educated about weight-loss surgery, including the risks and benefits,” says Ali. “They need a stable home environment and a supportive parent or guardian.” Ali told Healthline the risk level is very low, but not zero. “Patients and families need to make informed decisions about whether the procedure is appropriate for their situation,” Ali said. Ali offers some insights for families to consider. Debulking surgery should not be performed until the patient’s skeletal maturity is determined by the pediatrician.

Decreased bone strength can have an impact, but proper nutrition and dietary supplements should prevent long-term problems.

Bone strength can be improved and restored with proper nutrition and dietary supplements. calcium and Vitamin D.

Regular exercise is also important for developing healthy bones.