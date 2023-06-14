Chikungunya Vaccine Shows Promises in Phase III Trials





Chikungunya virus spreads through infected people egyptian temple and Aedes albopictus Mosquito – The same mosquito that carries dengue and Zika virus. Endemic in parts of Africa and Asia, outbreaks of the virus have recently emerged in Europe and the Caribbean, with localized transmission in North America recorded in 2013. Moreover, Chikungunya fever is one of the viruses most likely to spread globally due to the effects of climate change. mosquito infestation. Chikungunya fever is an alphavirus (belonging to the Togaviridae family) that causes fever, severe muscle and sometimes debilitating joint pain approximately 4 to 8 days after infection. Joint pain can be long-lasting, lasting weeks, months, or even years. Serious illness and death are rare, but older people and newborns are at higher risk. There is currently no licensed vaccine to prevent chikungunya fever. Preventive measures are the same as those recommended for other mosquito-borne diseases. Wear repellent, long sleeves, and stay indoors to avoid mosquito bites. A live-attenuated vaccine candidate (VLA1553) is now showing promising results in a Phase III randomized controlled trial, reporting safety and immunogenicity data up to 180 days after vaccination. The VLA1553 vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated, producing an immune response in his 99% (263/266) of the participants after one injection. There was no difference in immune response by age. This work, lancet, In newspapers,Safety and immunogenicity of a single-dose live-attenuated chikungunya vaccine: a double-blind, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase III trial.“ “This may be the first chikungunya vaccine available not only for people living in endemic areas, but also for travelers to endemic areas and areas at risk of future outbreaks.” said Dr. Martina Schneider, Clinical Strategy Manager at Valneva. “Our encouraging results showed good persistence of antibody levels after vaccination, which is important considering that chikungunya epidemics can suddenly recur. The strong immune responses observed in older participants may be particularly beneficial, as they are risk factors for fever severity and mortality.” Because the study VLA1553-301 was not conducted in an area where chikungunya is endemic, researchers were unable to investigate whether the vaccine would prevent subsequent disease. Instead, the study tested the immune response at levels thought to protect against disease if infected with the virus. The study enrolled 4,115 healthy adults at 43 US research sites. 3,082 participants received one dose of VLA1553 (via arm injection) and 1,033 received placebo. All participants were included in the safety analysis, but immune responses were tested only in a subgroup of 362 participants (266 vaccinated, 96 placebo). Participants were assessed for immune response at 1 week, 28 days, 3 months and 6 months after vaccination. They also recorded adverse events in an electronic diary for 11 days after vaccination. Those who experienced adverse events (including fever, arthralgia, back pain, neurological symptoms, heart disease, rash, swelling) within 21 days of vaccination were monitored more closely. VLA1553 was generally well tolerated across all age groups, with most adverse events (AEs) mild or moderate. The most common adverse events in vaccinees were headache (experienced by 32% of vaccine participants), fatigue (29%), myalgia (24%), arthralgia (18%), injection site pain ( 13%). After 6 months, more adverse events were recorded in patients receiving VLA1553 than in those receiving placebo. Overall, 51% of participants receiving VLA1553 and 31% of participants receiving placebo experienced at least one AE considered related to vaccination. Serious adverse events were reported in 2% of VLA1553-exposed participants and 1% of placebo participants. Two of these were classified as vaccine-related. The authors noted some limitations of their study. Because the vaccine is made from weakened live virus, it is likely not suitable for people with weakened immune systems or pregnant women. They also acknowledge that chikungunya vaccines need to be given to children to be highly effective in controlling endemic diseases. Studies in adolescents in endemic areas of Brazil are ongoing to determine safety and efficacy in this age group.

