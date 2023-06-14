Clarifying the effects of COVID-19 on the brain

summary: A revolutionary MRI technique known as correlated diffusion imaging (CDI) is being used to reveal previously unseen changes in the brain caused by COVID-19. This study revealed distinct changes in the diffusion of water molecules within the white matter of the brain.

Important facts:

CDI technology was originally developed to detect cancer and has successfully revealed the impact of COVID-19 on the brain. In this study, we found clear diffusion abnormalities in the cerebellar white matter of patients with COVID-19. The results of this study suggest that the cerebellum may be particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

sauce: University of Waterloo

The invention of MRI by engineers at the University of Waterloo reveals more clearly than many existing imaging techniques how COVID-19 changes the human brain.

A new imaging technique known as Correlated Diffusion Imaging (CDI) was developed by system design engineering professor Alexander Wong and was recently published in a groundbreaking study by scientists at the Rotman Institute in Baycrest and Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. used.

“Some people might think that COVID-19 only affects the lungs,” Dr. Wong said. “We have found that this new MRI technique that we have created is very good at identifying changes in the brain due to COVID-19. .”

Emphasizing that two areas of the brain respond differently to COVID-19, Wong points to two key findings from the study. Credit: Neuroscience News

Wong, who is the Canadian Research Commissioner for Artificial Intelligence and Medical Imaging, had previously successfully developed the CDI in the search for better imaging measures to detect cancer. CDI is a new form of His MRI that can more clearly highlight differences in the way water molecules move in tissue by capturing and mixing His MRI signals with different gradient pulse intensities and timings.

Researchers at Rotman, a world-renowned center for brain function research, saw Wong’s image findings and said they could also be used to identify changes in the brain caused by COVID-19. Thought. Subsequent tests proved that theory to be correct.

CDI imaging of frontal lobe white matter revealed less restricted diffusion of water molecules in COVID-19 patients. At the same time, they also showed that the diffusion of water molecules was more restricted in the cerebellum of COVID-19 patients.

Emphasizing that two areas of the brain respond differently to COVID-19, Wong points to two key findings from the study. First, the human cerebellum may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. Second, the study supports the idea that COVID-19 can cause changes in the brain.

The Rotman study is not only one of the few studies to show the effects of COVID-19 on the brain, it is also the first study to report diffusional abnormalities in the white matter of the cerebellum. Although the study aims to show changes rather than specific damage to the brain due to COVID-19, the final report identifies potential causes of such changes, many of which are caused by disease or disease. It discusses the relationship with injury.

Wong suggested that future tests could focus on whether the novel coronavirus actually damages brain tissue. Additional research may also reveal whether COVID-19 can alter the brain’s gray matter.

“I hope this study will lead to better diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” Wong said. “And this may just be the beginning of CDI, which could be used to understand degenerative processes in other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, or to detect breast and prostate cancer.” there is potential.”

“Feasibility of Diffusion Tensor and Correlated Diffusion Imaging to Study White Matter Ultrastructural Abnormalities: Application to COVID-19by Alexander Wong et al. mapping the human brain

Feasibility of Diffusion Tensor and Correlated Diffusion Imaging to Study White Matter Ultrastructural Abnormalities: Application to COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on white matter microstructure has received increasing attention, especially among people who self-isolate after infection. Evaluating the sensitivity of single-shell diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) methods for detecting such effects is also of enormous scientific interest and potential clinical utility.

In this study, we compare the performance of three single-shell-compatible diffusion MRI modeling techniques for detecting the effects of COVID-19, including diffusion tensor imaging, orthogonal moment diffusion tensor decomposition, and correlated diffusion imaging.

Imaging studies were performed on self-isolated patients with an age- and sex-matched control group at study entry and 3-month follow-up. Through simulation and data, we found that correlated diffusion imaging was associated with much higher sensitivity, making it the only of the three single-shell techniques to demonstrate COVID-19-related brain effects. I have proven that it is a method.

The results suggest less restriction of spread in the frontal lobes of COVID-19 patients, consistent with some existing studies highlighting the vulnerability of the cerebellum to COVID-19; It also suggests that diffusion is less restricted in white matter.

Taken together with our simulation results, these results suggest that a significant portion of COVID-19-associated white matter ultrastructural pathology manifests as changes in tissue diffusivity.

Interestingly, different bThe -value also gives the effect different sensitivities. No significant differences were observed in patients at 3 months follow-up, possibly due to the limited size of the follow-up cohort.

In summary, correlated diffusion imaging has been shown to be a viable single-shell diffusion analysis approach that can reveal conflicting patterns of diffusion changes in frontal and cerebellar regions of COVID-19 patients. It has been suggested that these two regions respond differently to viral infection.