‘Heart in a box’ device revolutionizes organ transportation





When organ transplants became more common in the 1950s and 1960s, the standard method of transporting organs was to pack them on ice in a cooler similar to packing drinks for a picnic. That was it. These coolers limited the transit time to keep the organ suitable for transplantation, and for the heart, that window was about 4 hours. As a result, the distances over which donated organs can be retrieved and transported have been severely limited. In addition, organs transported in refrigerated warehouses may experience “freezer burn” because the temperature inside the cooler is not regulated. This remained the customary means of organ transport until just a few years ago when there were dramatic improvements in the organ transport process from organ donors to recipients. After some years of clinical trials at Duke University, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the superior device for use. It is a battery-powered vessel that maintains the organ in a functional state and perfuses the organ with warm nourishment and nutrients. Oxygen-rich blood is monitored using wireless technology to allow for longer transport times.Transmedics develops and obtains approval for “Transmedics OCS”TMs (Organ Care System) is currently available for heart, lung and liver. FDA approvals were obtained separately for each organ transmedics device: lung in 2018, heart in 2021, and liver in 2022. Illustrated by David Pickell Cardiac devices are sometimes called “hearts in a box,” but they are not really boxes. Inside a rotating cart weighing about 100 pounds is a plastic chamber that contains the donor’s heart and is connected to tubes that deliver drugs, nutrients, and blood. The heart continues to beat throughout its transport from donor to recipient, and its condition is continuously monitored. This device includes a battery that lasts up to 10 hours, but you can also plug it into a wall outlet. This electricity not only powers the oxygenator and heater, keeping the heart chambers at the proper temperature, but also powers the monitoring system. “These devices extend the life of organs after they are removed from the donor and give the system more flexibility.”

-Stuart Nehitl MD, HS’82-’89 Warm perfusion devices keep organs in better condition longer, allowing procurement teams to travel much greater distances to retrieve organs, significantly extending the survival of donor organs. can do. The device also monitors organs during transport, giving surgeons a better understanding of their condition. All of this makes more organs available for transplantation, which is an important advance. That’s because more than 100,000 people are currently on transplant waiting lists in the United States, and an average of 17 people die each day waiting for a transplant. In 2019, Duke University Hospital became the first facility in the United States to successfully use a transmedics device for a “DCD” (cardiovascular donation after death) heart transplant as part of a clinical trial. “These devices extend the life of the organ after it is removed from the donor and provide additional flexibility to the system,” said Stuart, William R. Kennan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Director of the Duke Transplant Center. Mr Knetl said. “It’s just a game changer.” Learn more about Duke’s Organ Transplant Program

Alumni making a difference in the field: Duke’s Organ Transplant Program: Ditch the Old and Bring in the New Alumni of Change: David Axelrod, MD’96, MBA’96 Alumni Who Make a Difference: Roslyn “Roz” Bernstein Manon, MD’85, HS’85-’90 This article originally appeared on DukeMed Alumni News, Spring 2023. Read more from DukeMed Alumni News

