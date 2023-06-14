How to protect yourself from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases





It’s finally raining, and the little insects are biting and breeding en masse. and they can spread west nile virusEastern equine encephalitis or Jamestown Canyon virus. In fact, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Jamestown Canyon virus was detected in a mosquito recently collected in Saginaw County, making it the first infected mosquito with the virus detected this year. “A single bite of an infected mosquito can cause serious illness,” said Dr Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s medical director. please take the steps you can But you are not helpless. Here’s how to avoid mosquito bites. Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants to cover your arms and legs.

Use insect repellents containing DEET or other EPA-approved products outdoors on exposed skin and clothing.

Avoid areas with mosquitoes if possible.

Maintain screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Empty any mosquito breeding areas around your home (such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires, and other water containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs). more:Tick ​​and Mosquito Season Has Arrived in Michigan: What You Need to Know jamestown canyon virus State health officials said cases were rising in the Midwest. jamestown canyon virus, which occurs mainly from late spring to mid-autumn. Severe symptoms from the virus are uncommon, but symptoms can develop within days to two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Health officials said mosquitoes can infect deer and other animals that have the virus in their blood and spread the virus by biting people or animals. Here are some of the early symptoms to look out for: heat

headache

Malaise

Some people have respiratory problems such as coughing, sore throat and runny nose. In rare cases, viruses can cause serious diseases of the brain and spinal cord, such as encephalitis and meningitis. Symptoms of serious illness can include stiff neck, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and seizures, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is underreported and can lead to hospitalization, according to the CDC. Deaths associated with viral infections are rare. The CDC said there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent the Jamestown Canyon virus infection. more:Michigan’s first West Nile virus case of the year found in Oakland County blood donation As of Tuesday, the report said no human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus have been reported this year. The virus is found in most of the United States, but Minnesota and Wisconsin report more than half of all cases, according to the CDC. Fight other viruses, diseases that spread among animals Health officials are concerned about arboviruses, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitisthe virus is transmitted by mosquitoes biting infected birds and then spread by biting humans. Officials also recommend combating diseases that spread among animals. The steps include: Talk to your veterinarian about vaccinating your horse against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Place livestock in barns under fans and bring pets indoors during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Use repellents approved for the animal species.

Remove standing water, fill puddles, repair eaves, and change buckets and bowls of water at least once a day.

Contact your veterinarian if your animal shows signs of illness. more:Deadly mosquito-borne JCV virus detected in Bay County, Michigan: How to protect yourself State officials said spraying pesticides in Michigan requires a permit, but residents can hire mosquito exterminators. Companies must meet certain experience requirements, employ certified pesticide applicators who have passed the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development proficiency test, and meet financial requirements, including insurance. For qualified mosquito repellent applicators, please visit: list of states Number of licensed pesticide applicators. For more information, please visit: www.michigan.gov/Emerging Diseases. Please contact Christina Hall: [email protected]. Follow her on her Twitter: @challreporter. Support local journalism. Subscribe to free press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2023/06/14/mosquito-bites-west-nile-virus-encephalitis-jamestown-canyon-protect-yourself/70319148007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos