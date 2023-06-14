How effective is berberine for weight loss?





Herbal Preparation Berberine Praised as ‘Nature’ Ozempic” By TikTok User – But what is it and does it really help people lose weight? With the rise in obesity rates, more and more people are turning to drugs to lose weight. Among them is Ozempic, a drug used for diabetes. semaglutide It also leads to weight loss. The popularity of Ozempic caused a shortage of this drug, so people started looking for alternatives. Extracted from the root of the plant, berberine belongs to the same class of phytochemicals as pharmaceuticals such as morphine and codeine. It is used in traditional medicine for infections and intestinal diseases. Studies on how effective berberine is weight loss So far, the numbers are small and the data are inconclusive. Two studies summarizing previous studies found that oral intake of 300 to 3,000 mg of berberine per day was associated with moderate weight loss (approximately 3 kg). These results were most pronounced in women with symptoms such as: BMI of 30 or higherwho have taken at least 1,000 mg per day for at least 3 months. However, there are still no data on what happens when you stop taking plant extracts. Furthermore, it is not known exactly how berberine works with respect to weight loss. Ozempic is a natural hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which reduces hunger. It is believed that berberine may also play a role in GLP-1 levels, but it may also contribute to weight loss in other ways. It changes the way fat is processed and stimulates fat release. insulinamong others. From a safety perspective, berberine has the following side effects: diarrhea, constipationwind and upset stomach. Ingestion of large amounts can be fatal. Pregnant women are advised not to consume. It should also be avoided by women who are breastfeeding. Berberine is thought to interact with other supplements and drugs such as cyclosporine and dextromethorphan. Before buying berberine, it is recommended to consult with your doctor or pharmacist to find out if berberine is right for you or if other medicines are better for you.

