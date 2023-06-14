What is Eclampsia? What You Need to Know About Uncommon Pregnancy Complications





on tuesday, Autopsy report shared with New York Times Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie, who was found dead in May, said she was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death. she was 32 years old. The report identified complications of childbirth as the cause of death, citing eclampsia and respiratory distress as possible contributing factors. “Eclampsia occurs in 1 to 10 pregnancies in 10,000 pregnancies,” said Joan Stone, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Research suggests Prevalence of gestational hypertension (including pre-eclampsia, eclampsia, and hypertension of pregnancy) is on the rise and increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. What is eclampsia? Eclampsia is seizures in pregnant women as a result of severe high blood pressure, says Monica Longo, M.D., medical officer in the Division of Pregnancy and Perinatal Medicine at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute for Child Health and Human Development. Stated. Institute of Health. can you diagnose 6 weeks before, during 6 weeks, up to 6 weeks After delivery. Some researchers believe that seizures are caused by the inability of blood vessels in the brain to automatically regulate blood flow, but that isn’t well established, Dr. Stone said. Seizures during pregnancy may have other causes, but they are considered eclampsia “until laboratory tests, including neurological tests, prove otherwise,” Longo said.

According to Dr. Stone, pre-eclampsia can be a precursor to eclampsia, but that’s not always the case. preeclampsia Severe hypertension during pregnancy with elevated blood pressure readings (higher than 140, lower lower than 90), usually accompanied by protein in the urine.Although the cause is still unknown, pre-eclampsia thought to have been brought about Dysfunction of placental blood vessels can cause maternal hypertension. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it most often occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. Both pre-eclampsia and eclampsia can be fatal and accounted for approximately 8 percent of all pregnancy-related deaths from 2008 to 2017 and 11 percent of pregnancy-related deaths among black mothers during the same period. It is said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Depending on the conditions, the following problems may occur health complications later in lifean increased risk of stroke, heart attack and kidney disease. What are the risk factors for developing eclampsia? Several risk factors have been linked to preeclampsia and eclampsia, according to Dr. Stone, including pregnancy after age 35, a family history of preeclampsia, diabetes and obesity. But being black is one of the strongest predictors of developing these conditions, she said. socioeconomic status And even your overall fitness level.Studies have found that income can be higher don’t protect black mothers from developing preeclampsia in that it still protects white women, and indeed high-income black women high risk Higher incidence of pre-eclampsia-related complications than low-income white women. One reason for this difference is having chronic hypertension. more prevalent among black women — Pregnancy before conception increases the risk of developing pregnancy-related complications during pregnancy, Dr. Stone said.

What are your symptoms? Pre-eclampsia has some warning signs, such as headaches that don’t go away, visible spots, and blurry vision, but eclampsia is more difficult to watch out for. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 20 to 38 percent of people with eclampsia do not develop classic pre-eclamptic symptoms before a seizure begins. If a pregnant woman has a seizure, she should see a doctor immediately. Can you control eclampsia? Medications can control spasms in women with eclampsia. Ultimately, however, Dr. Longo said the only solution for severe cases of pre-eclampsia and eclampsia is to have a baby. “The moment she has a seizure, I can’t watch anymore,” she said. “It’s a placental disease, and unfortunately, despite all the research that scientists have done, we still don’t know exactly what’s going on,” she says. “So the delivery of the placenta is fundamental.”

