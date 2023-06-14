Ferocious bats found in Lyons





Residents are urged to avoid contact with wild animals and to keep pet vaccines up to date.

news release

Boulder County Public Health Department

************************ A bat found near Riverside Drive in Lyons on June 5 tested positive for rabies. A resident found an infected bat on deck and contacted the Boulder County Public Health Department (BCPH) to conduct a risk assessment and retrieve the dead bat for rabies testing. This will be the first animal in Boulder County to test positive for rabies in 2023. “Rabies exposure comes from people and pets coming into contact with wild animals, picking up bats on the ground, and trying to remove them from homes and premises,” said Marshall Lipps, Boulder County Public Health and Environmental Health Specialist. It happens most commonly,” he said. “It’s normal to find bats hiding under the eaves of your home, under your balcony overhang, behind shutters and gutters. But don’t touch them. If you, your children or your pets are bats. If you think you may have been exposed, please call 303-441-1564 as soon as possible.” Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear. Rabies exposure is generally the result of bites or scratches by an infected animal, but can also be virtually undetectable, such as tiny punctures in the skin by bats. Treatment of rabies exposure includes a series of vaccinations. Public health officials recommend the following precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies: Do not handle unfamiliar animals, whether wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Please contact the animal manager to retrieve the animal.

Animal wounds should be washed thoroughly with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention.

Continue to vaccinate all dogs, cats and ferrets. Keep cats and ferrets indoors and dogs under direct supervision.

If a person or pet has been bitten or exposed to a bat, contact your local public health or animal control department.

If the bat comes into contact with a person or livestock, place a container over it and contact emergency services so animal control officers can retrieve the bat for rabies testing. On average, about 15% of bats submitted for rabies testing test positive for the disease. Other wild animals that can carry rabies include skunks, raccoons, and foxes. Residents who find bats in their homes should call emergency services and ask them to refer them to animal control. For bat-human contact questions, call the Colorado Health Information Line at 1-877-462-2911. For general information about rabies, please visit: https://www.boco.org/rabies. ************************

