Fathers are key to supporting breastfeeding and safe infant sleep

A recent study of new fathers, led by scientists at Northwestern University and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, found that infants can be breastfed and put to sleep safely. It turned out that there is a big difference depending on the father whether or not.

The study included 250 fathers and was surveyed 2 to 6 months after infant birth. The findings are the first to describe paternal attitudes and experiences with breastfeeding and infant sleep habits in a state-representative sample. These were published in Pediatrics on June 15th.

Of the fathers who wanted the infant’s mother to breastfeed, 95% reported breastfeeding initiation and 78% reported breastfeeding at 8 weeks. This was significantly higher than the proportion reported by fathers who had no opinion or were unwilling to allow mothers of their infants to breastfeed, with 69% of these fathers reporting having initiated breastfeeding, and 33% reported breastfeeding at 8 weeks.

16% 99% of fathers reported getting their infants to sleep, but only 16% followed all three recommended safe sleep practices

Scientists also report that 99% of fathers put their infants to sleep, but only three infant sleep habits recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (back sleeping position, use of an approved sleeping surface, and use of an approved sleeping surface). Avoidance of soft bedding) was also found to be fully implemented by only 16%. Nearly one-third of the fathers surveyed lacked at least one key component of safe sleep education.

“Our findings highlight that new fathers are an important audience for promoting breastfeeding and safe infant sleep,” said the study’s lead author. Dr. John James Parker, Lecturer in Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Pediatrician at Lurie Children’s Hospital, Physician at Northwestern Medical College. “Many families are not getting the health benefits from breastfeeding because they are not provided with support for successful breastfeeding. mothers need to explain the important role fathers play in successful breastfeeding.”

Racial differences in SIDS incidence in the United States

Black fathers were less likely to sleep on their backs and more likely to use soft bedding than white fathers. More than 3,000 infants die annually in the United States from sleep-related deaths. Nationwide, black infants have more than twice the rate of unexpected sudden infant death (SIDS) as white infants, and unsafe sleep habits may contribute to this disparity. study authors said.

Dr. John James Parker

First author of the study and pediatrician

“Fathers should be counseled on all safe infant sleep practices. To reduce racial disparities in sudden infant death, individualized strategies for increasing safe infant sleep habits in black communities are needed.” I need it.”

New survey highlights unique needs of new fathers

Lead author recognizes that new fathers play an important role in the health and well-being of children and families Dr. Craig Garfield, Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Social Sciences at Feinberg University and a Lurie Pediatrician. We are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and test new research tools used in this study. Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRMS) for fathers.

The model for this tool was stroller, Annual survey tool used by the CDC and Public Health to study new mothers for over 35 years. pram for dad provides data on the unique needs of first-time fathers. The study collects data on the health behaviors and experiences of men-to-be fathers.

“As pediatricians, we focus on how to achieve the best outcomes for children’s health. Successful breastfeeding and safe sleep habits are two important behaviors that affect children’s health. ‘ said Dr. Garfield. Family and Child Health Innovation Program (FCHIP) At Lurie Children. “Our research highlights the fact that fathers play a major role in both of these behaviors, but more needs to be done to support them.”

For example, Garfield found that fathers with college degrees were more likely to report that their babies were breastfeeding and were more likely to receive guidance about infant sleep safety. said he did.

“To improve child health, we need to ensure that breastfeeding and safe sleep instruction reaches all new parents equitably,” Garfield said.