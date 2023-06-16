Failing to pick up a cure for Alzheimer’s is costly: Researchers – News





(Nita Terme/Getty Images) Two recent studies show that uncontrolled dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease has a high cost, not only for families, but also for society. A survey of 53 Medicare Advantage health insurance executives found that they face an increasing number of people with dementia but seem content to use inadequate solutions, and that dementia care and health insurance Deviations were investigated. They found that many organizations are moving slowly or not at all to improve the management of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. “Disconnections in Dementia Care: Opportunities to Make an Impact” Together Senior Health’s report includes recommendations on how planning can better manage the current and future effects of these debilitating and costly conditions. Their findings included that health care plans recognize the challenges of ADRD but underestimate its true costs. Most of the plan leaders (83%) also believe that formal programs designed specifically for members with cognitive decline should be offered, although most of them do not have other low-cost chronic They lack formal care management programs such as those in place for the disease. The survey results also show that plan leaders view existing solutions neutrally or, at worst, ineffective. Despite this, the report says they are not implementing any promising non-pharmacologic therapies. According to the report’s authors, the discrepancy between perceptions and reality of spending on ADRD helps highlight the importance of developing comprehensive condition management standards for members with cognitive disabilities. It says. “These innovative, holistic approaches support brain health, foster connections, and help prevent high medical bills. can be filled in objectively,” the authors wrote. “The best programs that focus on comprehensive holistic care effectively reduce costly medical events and improve quality of life.” The report lists several “must haves” for dementia treatment interventions, ensuring that solutions are research-backed, clinically proven, dementia-specific, and comprehensive. This includes adopting an approach and ensuring that it is driven by results. The survey was conducted by Sage Growth Partners in March and includes national and regional health plan, Medicare Advantage or Medicaid D special needs plans, provider-owned health plan, technology-enabled and/or venture-backed health plan leaders. was included. Long-term savings from covering new treatments A University of Chicago study reports that it’s calculated to cost less to cover new Alzheimer’s disease treatments for Medicare beneficiaries in the long run. intense health care. The study concluded that providing coverage for emerging Alzheimer’s drugs could save Medicare and Medicaid costs between $13.1 billion and $545.6 billion over 17 years. This is the time it takes for the treatment to receive insurance coverage. Evidence production process To be approved for use by Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers. Medicare covers drugs that may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease if they have traditional Food and Drug Administration approval. However, groups such as the Alzheimer’s Association maintain that coverage is contingent on providers participating in registration, which they call “registration.” ‘Unnecessary barriers’ Researchers at the University of California calculated that delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease from mild to moderate by one year would save $34,249 in market costs and $7,882 in non-market costs, according to news outlets. “As the disease progresses, the relative efficacy of treatment decreases, and the cost of treatment increases with disease progression. is very high, which makes our estimates conservative,” the researchers concluded. The researchers asked the Congressional Budget Office to consider the findings when estimating the cost of treating Alzheimer’s disease. They said cutting spending on certain drugs would ultimately increase total health care costs.

