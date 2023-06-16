Health
Its role in COVID-19 and its potential to prepare for future outbreaks
In a recent review published in Cell hosts and microorganismsresearchers reported on the contribution of trained immune responses to protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and future pandemics.
Background
trained immunity It refers to the long-term enhancement of cellular reactivity of the innate immune system caused by certain vaccines and infectious diseases. During the three years of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, vaccines capable of inducing a trained immune response were studied for their immune-inducing ability to enhance protection against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I came.
About reviews
In this review, researchers reviewed existing data on the potential for expanding the COVID-19 therapeutic landscape with vaccines that induce a trained immune response.
Trained Immune Responses Generated by Non-Novel Coronavirus Vaccines
How to boost innate immune responses in the early stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection before they are activated antigenTargeted B and T lymphocyte responses may improve COVID-19 outcomes by inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 replication and halting disease progression. Studies have reported that certain vaccines, particularly those containing live but attenuated microbes, can confer immune protection against non-target microbes.
Multiple immunological mechanisms control its effects, including induction of cross-protective T lymphocyte responses and long-term enhancement of innate immune cell function. Remarkably, trained immunity is causal antigen-independent and can confer broad and cross-reactive immune protection.
Molecular substrates are represented by metabolic and epigenetic cellular rewiring, resulting in improved transcription of genes important for chromatin availability and defense. Vaccines that can induce a trained immune response include bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), oral polio vaccine (OPV), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and influenza vaccines.
Vaccines generate functional and transcriptional programs of trained immunity. BCG vaccine activates myelopoiesis and enhances myeloid cell function, whereas influenza vaccines containing the ASO3 adjuvant induce stronger interferon (IFN)-mediated responses against SARS-CoV-2. Intravenous vaccination with BCG enhances B and T lymphocyte responses after SARS-CoV-2 exposure and improves serological immune responses to anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
A study using K18 human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) mice reported that the BCG vaccine reduced viral load, pathological damage to tissues, recruitment of inflammatory cells, and production of proinflammatory cytokines. increase. The BCG vaccine generated cross-reactive anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and induced trained immune responses in mouse animals, including differentiation of myeloid cells and activation of the glycolytic pathway.
In animal studies, the BCG vaccine rapidly induces monocytes and T cells Activation against SARS-CoV-2, possibly by direct bone marrow involvement. Epidemiological studies have shown that childhood BCG vaccination can prevent and reduce the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks in certain regions, such as South America and Africa, and BCG vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of COVID-19 among young health workers. Multiple vaccinations have been shown to be more effective than single doses in elderly people who are more immunocompromised than in adults. dose. The BCG vaccine may enhance the immunogenicity and durability of protection of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)- and adenovirus-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
Trained immunity generated by SARS-CoV-2 infection and lessons learned from the pandemic
Immunological defects in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) depend on the strength of host defenses. An effective immune response in the early stages of COVID-19 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication, reduces levels of systemic inflammation and viremia, and improves survival. improve the rate. When the host response is defective during the asymptomatic early stages of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 rapidly multiplies within the host, causing a hyperinflammatory state and leading to COVID-19. worsening the prognosis of (COVID-19).
Infection with SARS-CoV-2 induces a strong and trained immune response, which may contribute to prolonged inflammatory complications from infection with SARS-CoV-2. Indeed, patients with post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCC) demonstrate significant transcriptional regulation of the innate immune system, including persistently elevated IFN-I and III levels >6 months after the onset of acute COVID-19. This indicates an anomaly.
A trained immune response following SARS-CoV-2 infection includes increased interleukin-8 (IL-8) and monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (MCP-1) chemokine levels. A trained, immune-inducing vaccine licensed for use could be an efficient tool for bridge vaccination to reduce the medical burden and economic impact of the pandemic. A trained response may also increase the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
Conclusion
Based on the review results, laboratory animal studies have shown that intravenously administered BCG vaccine can protect against COVID-19 by inducing a trained immune response. Vaccines that can train the immune system, namely Shingrix, MMR and BCG, can reduce the severity of COVID-19 and associated mortality.
BCG vaccination also improves humoral and cell-mediated immune responses to various types of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, including adenovirus and mRNA-based vaccines, and the novel SARS-CoV-2 vaccine can provide long-term trained immune protection. But vaccines that train the immune system, with the exception of influenza, OPV, and the multi-dose BCG vaccine, cannot reduce the total number of COVID-19 cases.
Infection with SARS-CoV-2 elicits a strong and trained immune response in a small number of people and can lead to long-term inflammatory complications. The results of this review may help vaccine development to harness the immunological potential of trained immunity and improve global preparedness for future pandemics. However, further studies, including large randomized controlled trials, are needed before any definitive inferences can be drawn from the review results.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
