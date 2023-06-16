



Nutritionists say the keto diet can help you lose up to 10% of your body weight. These high-fat, low-carb meal plans trick your body into burning your own fat. It may also help fight various cancers by depleting the glucose needed for tumor growth. On the surface, this seems ideal. However, research suggests that these diets can have fatal and unexpected side effects for cancer patients.

In mice with pancreatic and colorectal cancer, keto promotes a fatal wasting disease called cachexia. Patients and mice with cachexia experience anorexia, extreme weight loss, fatigue, and immunosuppression. The disease has no effective treatment and kills approximately 2 million people annually. “Cachexia results from wounds that don’t heal,” says Tobias Janowitz, an assistant professor at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). “This is very common in patients with advanced cancer. Patients become so weak that they can no longer cope with chemotherapy. Every day becomes a lot of work.” Janowitz and CSHL Postdoctoral Fellow Miriam Feller are working to separate the anti-cancer benefits of the ketogenic diet from the deadly side effects. They found that combining keto with common drugs called corticosteroids prevented cachexia in cancer-bearing mice. Tumors shrunk and mice lived longer. “Healthy mice also lose weight on keto, but their metabolism plateaus as they adapt,” explains Yanowitz. “Mice with cancer cannot adapt because they can’t make enough of a hormone called corticosterone that regulates keto effects. They keep losing weight.” Keto causes toxic lipid byproducts to build up inside cancer cells, causing them to die through a process called ferroptosis. This slows tumor growth, but it can also cause early cachexia. When the researchers replaced the depleted hormones with corticosteroids, keto still shrank tumors but did not cause cachexia. “Cancer is a systemic disease. It reprograms normal biological processes to help cancer grow,” Ferrer said. “Because of this reprogramming, the mice are unable to utilize and deplete the nutrients from the keto diet. However, when steroids were used, the mice performed much better.” I’ve lived longer than any throat cure.” Janowitz and Feller are participating in the International Cancer Grand Challenge effort on cancer cachexia. They recently published an authoritative overview on the condition. The research team is now working on fine-tuning the timing and dosage of corticosteroids to expand the potential for effective cancer treatment in combination with ketogenics. “We want to fight cancer more aggressively and slow cancer growth even further,” says Janowitz. “If we can scale up this effect and make treatments more efficient, we can ultimately benefit patients and improve cancer care.”

