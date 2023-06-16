Endocrine Society New Scientific Statement Focuses on Endocrine-Related Changes and Aging





A new scientific statement released today by the Endocrine Society highlights the difference between the normal and sometimes overtreated aspects of aging and the treatable, more noteworthy aspects of aging such as menopausal symptoms and osteoporosis. . Hormones and Aging: A Scientific Statement from the Endocrine Society provides an overview of the current state of research on age-related hormonal changes. This statement focuses on endocrine-related changes that are common in older people, such as menopause and menopause. development of diabetes, osteoporosis, thyroid disease. The purpose of this statement is to inform future research on the prevention and treatment of age-related endocrine health problems. Understanding the factors that influence age-related hormonal changes and when to correct them is an interesting area of ​​research. The number of older people is increasing worldwide and it is important to maintain their health and quality of life. Distinguishing between normal age-related health changes and health changes associated with endocrine disorders tells us when to treat and, more importantly, when not to treat age-related conditions. ” Ann Cappola, M.D., Writing Group Chair, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA Key points of the statement: Menopausal symptoms are common, vary in degree of discomfort, and can be effectively treated with a variety of medications, but these symptoms are still under-treated.

Further research is needed to determine when older adults should receive testosterone replacement therapy and to understand the adverse effects of treatment on heart and prostate disease.

More data are needed to determine optimal treatment goals for older adults with diabetes.

Fractures are often not associated with osteoporosis, and as a result, most older patients with fractures do not receive treatment to prevent future fractures.



A method is needed to distinguish between age-related changes in thyroid function and early hypothyroidism.

Therapies that increase growth hormone secretion or action are currently not approved as anti-aging interventions, and the risks may outweigh the benefits.

Some studies have shown benefits of vitamin D supplementation in older adults, but standardized guidelines for adequate vitamin D levels are lacking. “The statement discusses how menopause and osteoporosis are often undertreated in older adults, despite evidence that the treatments are safe and effective.” Mr Cappora said. “By treating these conditions and screening for common endocrine disorders that develop or worsen with age, we have the potential to really improve the quality of life for older people.” The study authors will present the key findings of this statement at today’s ENDO 2023 press conference. Other statement authors are Richard Orcus of the University of Michigan and Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ghada El Hadj Freihan, American University of Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon. David Handelsman, University of Sydney and Concord Hospital, Sydney, Australia. Rita Kalyani of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Michael McClung, Oregon Osteoporosis Center, Portland, Oregon, and Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia. Cynthia Stuenkel of the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California. Michael Thorner, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.and Joseph Berbalis of Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC The statement, “Hormone and Aging: A Scientific Statement from the Endocrine Society,” was published online by the society. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. The Endocrine Society develops scientific statements to explore the scientific basis for hormone-related conditions and diseases, discuss how this knowledge can be applied in practice, and identify areas where additional research is needed. doing. Topics are selected based on their emerging scientific impact. Scientific statements are prepared by a task force of experts appointed by the Endocrine Society and are subject to internal review by relevant Society Committees and external expert reviewers before a comment period open to all members of the Society. It is done.

