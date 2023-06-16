New breath test may detect common cancers

LONDON (CBS/CBS Newspath/APTN) – British scientists say testing a patient’s breath could help detect a variety of cancers early. The first clinical trial using this method is underway in London.

British doctors are busy collecting breath samples. The researchers say that simply blowing into a bag could reveal whether a patient has certain types of cancer, such as the stomach, pancreas or esophagus.

This technology is like a breathalyzer. A metal tube traps vapors and gases from the patient’s exhaled breath. Researcher James Ellis, Ph.D., said high-tech machinery could be used to identify links between compounds and cancer. I will.”

Scientists at Imperial College London say that previous trials involving hundreds of patients have shown 90% accuracy. They now want to see if breath tests can detect the disease early when patients have good outcomes. Professor George Hannah, Head of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College London, said: “If you wait too long and a patient has early cancer, then by the time the patient shows very definitive symptoms, they will have late cancer. I would be overwhelmed,” he says.

Doctors say breath tests can pinpoint tumors within minutes and could replace more invasive procedures such as endoscopy.

The researchers spent 15 years perfecting the technology, have now recruited more than 25,000 patients for their final breath test test, and hope to deploy the device in clinics within the next few years. thinking.

The new trial will focus on detecting early-stage cancers of the esophagus, pancreas, colon and liver. According to Professor Hannah, these tumors account for more than 20% of all cancer cases in the world.