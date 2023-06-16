FDA advisers question seasonal updates

Get the COVID-19 vaccine during the free COVID-19 rapid test kit distribution for those who have been vaccinated or boosted on January 7, 2022 at Union Station in Los Angeles, California. person to receive.

of U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationIndependent Advisory Board of question arose about the need to Update “Regularly” Regarding the new coronavirus vaccine, he pointed out that it is unclear whether the virus is seasonal like influenza.

advisor on thursday voted unanimously Fall’s new jabs should be monovalent, meaning they’re designed against a type of novel coronavirus and target either: Omicron XBB strain. they are now dominant variant Nationwide.

but original poll question Included language on whether the committee recommends “routine renewal” of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Vaccines Division, asked the committee chair to remove the wording of the question after several advisers expressed concerns.

Dr. Arthur Rheingold, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley, said: “It seems like we’re in agreement that we literally need to update on a regular basis, but I don’t think it’s clear.” said.

The commission’s concerns indicate that despite the decline in the number of infections and deaths nationwide, there remains uncertainty about what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in the years to come. ing.

This concern is also a recent backlash against the FDA. proposed shift Earlier this year, we transitioned to annual new coronavirus vaccinations. This is a simplified approach to vaccination that will renew the jab yearly. This is similar to how the United States introduces new flu vaccines each fall and winter, when infections spike.

But some advisers cautioned against calling the new coronavirus a seasonal one, like the flu.

“We still don’t know for sure if this is a seasonal virus,” said Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Mark Sawyer, Ph.D., professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, said describing the novel coronavirus as “seasonal” will ultimately lead the public to “when, where and how often to get vaccinated.” He added that it can be confusing.

“I join the choir here. I think using the word season is equally problematic,” he said. Dr. Sawyer. “We are tying the campaign to the flu vaccine. We understand that it may be convenient and most efficient to get the vaccines together, but it is only a few years old and we are not aware of the COVID-19 season. I really don’t know how it will turn out.”

Unlike influenza, the spread of COVID-19 is often volatile. The virus is constantly mutating into new variants and has yet to settle into predictable seasonal patterns.

In response to advisers, FDA’s Marks emphasized that the new coronavirus vaccine will likely require a new update “at some point.”

“This will not be the final formulation of this vaccine forever,” he said.