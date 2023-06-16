First rabies-positive bat of season detected in Barry County





Barry County, Michigan (WILX) – A rabies-positive bat was found in Middleville. It is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in Barry County this year. The Barry Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) was notified on June 16 that a bat found in Barry County tested positive for rabies. BEDHD said: deadly but preventable disease It can be spread to humans and pets through bites and scratches by infected or rabid animals. The Department of Health also said bats are the most common way people in Michigan and the United States come into contact with rabies. BEDHD said humans and livestock should avoid contact with bats and should consider direct contact with bats as possible exposure to rabies. Other potential exposures include bats being found in the same room as sleeping people, children, mentally ill or intoxicated people who may not be aware that contact has occurred. will be If an animal bites someone, comes into contact with a bat, is exposed to a bat, or is bitten, call BEDHD at (517) 541-2641 as soon as possible. By law, all animal bites must be reported to the local animal control and local health departments. BEDHD urges people not to release bats if anyone may have been exposed to them, to safely capture bats for rabies testing, and to contact BEDHD immediately. It is also important to protect your pet from rabies. The best practice is to have your dog, cat, or ferret vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian and to keep your pet out of contact with wild animals outdoors. If your pet may have been bitten or scratched by a bat, raccoon, skunk or other wildlife, consult your veterinarian for rabies prevention instructions. To speak with a BEDHD Communicable Diseases (CD) nurse, call (517) 541-2641. For after-hours BEDHD, weekend and holiday emergencies, please call (517) 541-2683. To contact Animal Control, please call the following phone numbers: Barry County: (269) 948-4805

Eaton County: (517) 543-5755

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wilx.com/2023/06/16/rabies-positive-bat-detected-barry-county-first-season/

