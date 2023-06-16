Testosterone therapy does not increase heart risk in male group

The largest study to date to assess the safety of hormone replacement therapy for men is heartening news for a small group of patients whose bodies don’t produce enough testosterone, and the hormone is responsible for heart attacks, strokes, and cancer. It was found not to increase cardiac death.

New results from a large clinical trial of the sort considered the gold standard of medicine do not dispel all concerns. But the studies appear to resolve decades of conflicting findings on the cardiac safety of testosterone treatment for men with a condition called androgen deficiency or hypogonadism.

The authors said the results do not hold true for many middle-aged and older men who take testosterone, which is offered at anti-aging centers in hopes of building muscle or boosting energy and libido. and often underappreciated. Rather, the problem concerns only a small portion of the country’s male population, believed to be in the low single digits. True medical diagnosis of hypogonadismor if you have consistently low testosterone levels and symptoms such as osteoporosis, anemia, or low libido.

“No study has followed more than 5,000 men for up to four years and closely tracked heart attacks and strokes,” says endocrinologist and professor of medicine at the University of Washington Bradley Anawalt, Ph.D. He was not involved in the trial.