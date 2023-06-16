FDA advisers say that autumn new coronavirus infection booster immunity should target new variants | Smart News

At a Thursday meeting, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory panel recommended updating the novel coronavirus vaccine to target variants of the virus currently circulating in the United States.

New vaccine could be available as early as September Peter MarksThe director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said: CNNof Meg Tyrrell.

Advisor recommended targeting Omron’s sub-variant format XBBMorebut they did not formally specify which lineage, writes. NBC News“Berkeley Lovelace Jr.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that infections with XBB variants account for more than 95% of current cases.

To increase the effectiveness of the new vaccine, the committee advised that it should target only the new variant and make it a “monovalent” vaccine, according to the report. NPR‘s Pien Huang and Will Stone. In the previous booster shot, Licensed last fallit was divalent shot It targeted not only the original strain of the virus, but also Omicron submutants.

But for now, scientists don’t expect the original strain of the virus to reappear. And monovalent vaccines may offer better protection against current variants. Using a bivalent booster makes the patient’s immune system more reactive to the original strain and prevents it from responding to the new strain. David H.A microbiologist and immunologist at Columbia University told CNN.

“The bivalent vaccine does not appear to have any particular advantage.” Eric RubinHe, an advisory board member and an immunologist and infectious disease expert at Harvard University, told NPR.

NBC News said the commission did not recommend who should receive boosters, but this could be considered by the CDC.

“We need a better vaccine. We need to update it,” Rubin tells Laurent Nielgaard and Mike Stobbe. Associated Press (AP).

In April CDC recommended Adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems Booster dose of bivalent vaccine.

Although the majority of Americans received their first dose of the vaccine in December 2020, uptake of the bivalent booster was much lower. About 70% of the U.S. population and 94% of those over age 65 have completed the primary vaccination, but only 17% and 43% of those over age 65 have received a bivalent booster, the report said. Only CDC.

Panel members at Thursday’s meeting appeared to be in favor of targeting the XBB.1.5 subvariant with new boosters, according to NBC News. XBB.1.5 was associated with an estimated 40% of new infections from 28 May to 10 June. CDC. In the two weeks ending May 13, subvariants accounted for about two-thirds of all new infections.

In May the CDC Stopped tracking community spread Due to the impact of the new coronavirus infection, the World Health Organization and the United States ended the public health emergency designation at about the same time.

CDC data shows that weekly fatalities The number of people infected with COVID-19 is at its lowest level since the pandemic began. Fewer than 7,000 people were reported to government agencies as currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 10, down from a peak of about 145,000 nationwide hospitalizations in January 2022. .

But health officials want to prepare for a possible increase in infections in the fall, and the latest vaccine is one way to do that, NPR reports.

“I worry that at this time of year when the virus evolves further, people’s immune systems become even weaker, and people move indoors during the winter, there will be another wave of COVID-19,” Marks said. he told the Associated Press.

