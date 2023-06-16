Health
FDA advisers say that autumn new coronavirus infection booster immunity should target new variants | Smart News
At a Thursday meeting, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory panel recommended updating the novel coronavirus vaccine to target variants of the virus currently circulating in the United States.
New vaccine could be available as early as September Peter MarksThe director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said: CNNof Meg Tyrrell.
Advisor recommended targeting Omron’s sub-variant format XBBMorebut they did not formally specify which lineage, writes. NBC News“Berkeley Lovelace Jr.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that infections with XBB variants account for more than 95% of current cases.
To increase the effectiveness of the new vaccine, the committee advised that it should target only the new variant and make it a “monovalent” vaccine, according to the report. NPR‘s Pien Huang and Will Stone. In the previous booster shot, Licensed last fallit was divalent shot It targeted not only the original strain of the virus, but also Omicron submutants.
But for now, scientists don’t expect the original strain of the virus to reappear. And monovalent vaccines may offer better protection against current variants. Using a bivalent booster makes the patient’s immune system more reactive to the original strain and prevents it from responding to the new strain. David H.A microbiologist and immunologist at Columbia University told CNN.
“The bivalent vaccine does not appear to have any particular advantage.” Eric RubinHe, an advisory board member and an immunologist and infectious disease expert at Harvard University, told NPR.
NBC News said the commission did not recommend who should receive boosters, but this could be considered by the CDC.
“We need a better vaccine. We need to update it,” Rubin tells Laurent Nielgaard and Mike Stobbe. Associated Press (AP).
In April CDC recommended Adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems Booster dose of bivalent vaccine.
Although the majority of Americans received their first dose of the vaccine in December 2020, uptake of the bivalent booster was much lower. About 70% of the U.S. population and 94% of those over age 65 have completed the primary vaccination, but only 17% and 43% of those over age 65 have received a bivalent booster, the report said. Only CDC.
Panel members at Thursday’s meeting appeared to be in favor of targeting the XBB.1.5 subvariant with new boosters, according to NBC News. XBB.1.5 was associated with an estimated 40% of new infections from 28 May to 10 June. CDC. In the two weeks ending May 13, subvariants accounted for about two-thirds of all new infections.
In May the CDC Stopped tracking community spread Due to the impact of the new coronavirus infection, the World Health Organization and the United States ended the public health emergency designation at about the same time.
CDC data shows that weekly fatalities The number of people infected with COVID-19 is at its lowest level since the pandemic began. Fewer than 7,000 people were reported to government agencies as currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 10, down from a peak of about 145,000 nationwide hospitalizations in January 2022. .
But health officials want to prepare for a possible increase in infections in the fall, and the latest vaccine is one way to do that, NPR reports.
“I worry that at this time of year when the virus evolves further, people’s immune systems become even weaker, and people move indoors during the winter, there will be another wave of COVID-19,” Marks said. he told the Associated Press.
Recommended videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/fall-covid-19-boosters-should-target-new-variants-fda-advisers-say-180982391/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Greece: Man finds brother among shipwreck survivors
- FDA advisers say that autumn new coronavirus infection booster immunity should target new variants | Smart News
- Donald Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from CNN lawsuit
- PM Modi Collaborates With Indian-American Grammy Winner Falu For Special Song About Millets
- England is a hot country. Time to build like it | wired uk
- FundRebel to buy multi-family Hollywood project for $67 million
- Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire football team has been kicked out of the National Arena League
- Fans obsess over Apollonia Llewellyns see-through dress as busty girl in boxing ring shows off major underboob
- Introducing client authentication with mutual TLS on Google Cloud Load Balancing
- Analysis: Element essential for life found on Saturn’s icy moon
- Solving the Mystery of Migraines
- How Pakistanis are responding to political unrest with memes and humorExBulletin