Doctors warn more parents to use melatonin to help kids sleep

About a year after moving from Vancouver to Kootenays, British Columbia, bedtime became a chore for Lorient's neurodivergent son. The resulting sleep deprivation was affecting his behavior, relationships, and well-being.

That’s why, when she heard a conversation at a health store about melatonin for sleep, including children, she decided to give her son melatonin.

“One of the things they emphasized in that conversation was… [was] “Low doses are key,” she said.

Lorient, who does not use surnames to protect her child’s privacy, said it has worked as expected so far.

"We started off with just a low dose, and suddenly, after 20 minutes of taking it, he was ready for bedtime stories and he just fell asleep," she said.

Melatonin is a hormone that humans produce naturally through the pineal gland in the brain, and supplements are available over-the-counter as sleep aids. Research in the United States shows that its popularity is growing.

In one study, Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Last year, it was found that between 1999 and 2018, there was a “significant increase” in melatonin use across all demographics.

Dr. Michael Rieder, Professor of Pediatrics at Western University, London, Ontario, says melatonin helps regulate the brain’s circadian rhythm, the system of physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle.

“For example, if your circadian rhythm is disrupted, melatonin has been very clearly shown to help reset your circadian rhythm to what it should be,” he told Galloway.

Some doctors have expressed concern about the growing number of parents giving melathrin as a sleep aid to restless children. (Shutterstock)

have different effects on different children

Dr. Suresh Kotagal, Professor Emeritus, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic Researchers in Rochester, Minnesota, said it’s understandable why parents like Lorient turn to melatonin to help their children sleep.

“Sleep is very important for children because it’s only after a good night’s sleep that the brain’s repair functions begin,” Galloway said.

“And the next day, after a good night’s sleep, the kids stay more alert, are happier, and learn better.”

But that doesn’t mean melatonin is the right supplement for all kids, he says.

“For neurotypical children who are not autistic, I would first look elsewhere for sleep-improving answers, not melatonin,” he says.

according to 2019 Study Presented at National Library of Medicine Fifty to eighty percent of children with autism spectrum disorders experience sleep disturbances, compared to nine to fifty percent of neurotypical children.

Kotagal, who also heads a task force for the World Sleep Association, said children with autism are deficient in the enzyme acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT), a key enzyme in the body’s production of melatonin. He said there are studies that show that

“In fact, giving melatonin to children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders improves or increases their levels of melatonin,” he said.

Canadian sleep and drug safety experts say the use of melatonin is on the rise, but the supplement may not be beneficial for everyone. (CBC)

He and his colleagues have independently and rigorously analyzed published data on melatonin use in children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders from 2012 to 2022. They hope to learn more by studying about 850 neurodiverse children.

Still, he said there is evidence that melatonin can help improve sleep quality in children with autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. But for other children who just have trouble sleeping, the evidence is less clear, he says.

When Laurian’s son was first given melatonin, he had not yet been diagnosed with inattentive ADHD. But she said at that point, “the risk of doing nothing was that the child was really, really struggling with sleep and other aspects of daily life.”

“So for me, the very small risk of the unknown is offset by the need not to just do nothing,” she added.

understand the risks

The evidence for melatonin use in neurotypical children is weak, but the supplement is widely used regardless.

For doctors like Reeder, this is concerning because parents say there is a risk of giving their children too much melatonin.

“Children need very small doses of melatonin to be effective,” he says. “The question was whether to give [and] If that doesn’t work out, it’s natural to think, “Maybe I should try a little harder.” ”

Rieder said melatonin can be purchased in 10-milligram tablets, which is an adequate dose for adults but too much for children.

However, in Canada it is usually sold as an over-the-counter supplement, so there is no middleman to prevent parents from giving their children unnecessarily large pills.

“To get this dose, you can go to the pharmacy and use a self-check and not even speak to a human at all,” he said.

According to data provided to the current According to Sickkids, which operates the Ontario Poison Center, the number of melatonin-related calls to children under 5 from Ontario, Manitoba and Nunavut each year from 2017 (160) to 2021 (438). increased.

Lorient, who started taking melatonin supplements with another child, understands the risks. Therefore, it is said that preventive measures such as discontinuing use are taken to prevent overdose.

“We literally take a pair of scissors and cut them into quarters to keep the dosage low where we want the kids to take it,” she said.

Watch: Dr. Brian Goldman’s Tips for Overcoming Insomnia

Still, Kotagal suggests looking at other solutions to address sleep issues.

He said neighborhood noise and medical issues could be an issue if the child is under the age of 2 and should be considered first.

“For older children, try behavioral sleep strategies first. If possible, talk to your GP or sleep specialist.”