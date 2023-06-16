Health
Doctors warn more parents to use melatonin to help kids sleep
the current24:25Concerns about melatonin use in children
About a year after moving from Vancouver to Kootenays, British Columbia, bedtime became a chore for Lorient’s neurotic divergence son. The resulting sleep deprivation was affecting his behavior, relationships, and well-being.
That’s why, when she heard a conversation at a health store about melatonin for sleep, including children, she decided to give her son melatonin.
“One of the things they emphasized in that conversation was… [was] “Low doses are key,” she said.
Lorient, who does not use surnames to protect her child’s privacy, said it has worked as expected so far.
“We started off with just a literal IV, and suddenly, after 20 minutes of taking it, we had enough and we were all hooked on bedtime stories and he just fell asleep.” she said. of the current Matt Galloway.
Melatonin is a hormone that humans produce naturally through the pineal gland in the brain, and supplements are available over-the-counter as sleep aids. Research in the United States shows that its popularity is growing.
In one study, Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Last year, it was found that between 1999 and 2018, there was a “significant increase” in melatonin use across all demographics.
Dr. Michael Rieder, Professor of Pediatrics at Western University, London, Ontario, says melatonin helps regulate the brain’s circadian rhythm, the system of physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle.
“For example, if your circadian rhythm is disrupted, melatonin has been very clearly shown to help reset your circadian rhythm to what it should be,” he told Galloway.
have different effects on different children
Dr. Suresh Kotagal, Professor Emeritus, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic Researchers in Rochester, Minnesota, said it’s understandable why parents like Lorient turn to melatonin to help their children sleep.
“Sleep is very important for children because it’s only after a good night’s sleep that the brain’s repair functions begin,” Galloway said.
“And the next day, after a good night’s sleep, the kids stay more alert, are happier, and learn better.”
But that doesn’t mean melatonin is the right supplement for all kids, he says.
“For neurotypical children who are not autistic, I would first look elsewhere for sleep-improving answers, not melatonin,” he says.
according to 2019 Study Presented at National Library of MedicineFifty to eighty percent of children with autism spectrum disorders experience sleep disturbances, compared to nine to fifty percent of neurotypical children.
Kotagal, who also heads a task force for the World Sleep Association, said children with autism are deficient in the enzyme acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT), a key enzyme in the body’s production of melatonin. He said there are studies that show that
“In fact, giving melatonin to children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders improves or increases their levels of melatonin,” he said.
He and his colleagues have independently and rigorously analyzed published data on melatonin use in children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders from 2012 to 2022. They hope to learn more by studying about 850 neurodiverse children.
Still, he said there is evidence that melatonin can help improve sleep quality in children with autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. But for other children who just have trouble sleeping, the evidence is less clear, he says.
When Laurian’s son was first given melatonin, he had not yet been diagnosed with inattentive ADHD. But she said at that point, “the risk of doing nothing was that the child was really, really struggling with sleep and other aspects of daily life.”
“So for me, the very small risk of the unknown is offset by the need not to just do nothing,” she added.
understand the risks
The evidence for melatonin use in neurotypical children is weak, but the supplement is widely used regardless.
For doctors like Reeder, this is concerning because parents say there is a risk of giving their children too much melatonin.
“Children need very small doses of melatonin to be effective,” he says. “The question was whether to give [and] If that doesn’t work out, it’s natural to think, “Maybe I should try a little harder.” ”
Rieder said melatonin can be purchased in 10-milligram tablets, which is an adequate dose for adults but too much for children.
However, in Canada it is usually sold as an over-the-counter supplement, so there is no middleman to prevent parents from giving their children unnecessarily large pills.
“To get this dose, you can go to the pharmacy and use a self-check and not even speak to a human at all,” he said.
According to data provided to the current According to Sickkids, which operates the Ontario Poison Center, the number of melatonin-related calls to children under 5 from Ontario, Manitoba and Nunavut each year from 2017 (160) to 2021 (438). increased.
Lorient, who started taking melatonin supplements with another child, understands the risks. Therefore, it is said that preventive measures such as discontinuing use are taken to prevent overdose.
“We literally take a pair of scissors and cut them into quarters to keep the dosage low where we want the kids to take it,” she said.
Watch: Dr. Brian Goldman’s Tips for Overcoming Insomnia
Still, Kotagal suggests looking at other solutions to address sleep issues.
He said neighborhood noise and medical issues could be an issue if the child is under the age of 2 and should be considered first.
“For older children, try behavioral sleep strategies first. If possible, talk to your GP or sleep specialist.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/doctors-urge-caution-melatonin-1.6879192
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doctors warn more parents to use melatonin to help kids sleep
- The June 4th earthquake hits the mountains of North Carolina on Friday
- Bill Gates meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to China
- Shocking emails reveal Donald Trump Jr making offensive comments about Mexicans and black people
- Dead & Company, Niskayuna’s Millington Among Best Shows To See This Weekend – Worth Noting
- Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori March On At Challenger Events | ATP tour
- How can companies keep technology costs down in an inflationary environment?
- natural ways to lower blood pressure
- White House preparations for state dinner with India’s Modi include herbal chef and fiddler Joshua Bell
- UK falls behind in global race to decarbonise, TUC leader | green politics
- US Department of Energy and other agencies hit by global wave of hacking
- The Hollywood Reporter ranks UNCSA School of Drama #3 in the world