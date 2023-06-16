Increased Prevalence of Metabolic-Related Fatty Liver Disease in US Adults





Theodore C. Friedman, MD Credit: LinkedIn percentage of Metabolic-related fatty liver disease (MAFLD)Liver disease, the leading cause of liver disease, is on the rise among adults in the United States, according to new research presented at ENDO 2023.1 The findings suggested that Mexican Americans sustained the highest rates of MAFLD, especially in 2018, although the rate of increase was higher in the white population. “MAFLD has a higher prevalence among Hispanics compared to blacks and whites,” said Theodore C. Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the Internal Medicine Department at Charles R. Drew College of Medicine.1 “Overall, the increase in MAFLD is alarming, as the condition can lead to liver failure and cardiovascular disease, leading to significant health disparities.” MAFLD, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is rapidly becoming the most common indication for liver transplantation. According to the literature, this term may better describe liver diseases associated with known metabolic dysfunctions.2 The new definition of MAFLD refers to fatty liver in addition to one of three criteria: overweight/obesity, presence of type 2 diabetes, or evidence of metabolic dysregulation. Exclusion of other liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis, autoimmune hepatitis, or hepatitis, is not a prerequisite for the diagnosis of MAFLD. Left untreated, MAFLD can lead to liver cancer and liver failure. Studies estimate his MAFLD prevalence worldwide in the general population to be 25%. Due to common risk factors, cardiac-related death is one of the leading causes of death in his MAFLD patients. For this analysis, the research team analyzed data from 32,726 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1988 to 2018. Overall, both MAFLD and obesity increased over time, with increases in MAFLD greater than those in obesity. According to the study’s lead author, Magda Shaheen, M.D., Ph.D., MPH at the Charles R. Drew College of Medicine. Data show that the proportion of patients with MAFLD increased from 16% in 1988 to 37% in 2018 (an increase of 131%). Meanwhile, obesity rates rose from 23% in 1988 to 40% in 2018 (a 74% increase). The research team noted that the prevalence of MAFLD increased faster than that of obesity, suggesting that the observed increases in risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension may further contribute to the increased prevalence of MAFLD. suggests that there may be By race and ethnicity, Mexican-American patients consistently had higher rates of MAFLD compared with the general population. Analysis showed that the increase in MAFLD in 2018 compared with 1988 was 133% in the Caucasian population, 61% in Mexican-American patients, and 56% in the Black population. “In summary, MAFLD is increasing over time and more efforts are needed to control this epidemic,” Shaheen said. References The prevalence of metabolic-related fatty liver disease is increasing. newswise. June 16, 2023. Accessed June 16, 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/prevalence-of-metabolic-associated-fatty-liver-disease-is-increasing. Sangro, P., de la Torre Aláez, M., Sangro, B. et al. Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD): an update of recent advances in drug therapy. J Physiol Biochem (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s13105-023-00954-4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/prevalence-metabolic-associated-fatty-liver-disease-increasing-us-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos