‘Promising’ trial results suggest Chikungunya vaccine may be within reach

Results from a large human trial suggest that the lead candidate elicits a strong immune response in 99% of participants and is generally well tolerated, bringing the development of a vaccine against debilitating chikungunya disease one step closer.

However, the trial was not conducted in an area where chikungunya is endemic, so further research is needed to prove that chikungunya is safe in populations already exposed to the virus, preventing disease. be.

chikungunya fever A mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus that is endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Although rarely fatal, it causes fever, debilitating arthralgia, muscle aches, swollen joints, headache, nausea, malaise, and a rash. Some people have chronic joint pain and other symptoms that last for months or years. There is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment for chikungunya virus infection.

Twenty-eight days after a single dose, 99% of patients tested had levels of neutralizing antibodies to chikungunya virus that were considered protective against disease.

Valneva’s VLA1553 Chikungunya vaccine candidate This is one of several trials currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials and the first to report results. Made from a weakened version of the live Chikungunya virus, it may not be suitable for people with compromised immune systems or during pregnancy.

The new study involved 4,115 healthy adults from across the United States. Three-quarters of them received a single dose of VLA1553 by injection in the arm and the rest received placebo.

Result is, lancet, suggesting that the vaccine was generally well tolerated across all age groups and that most adverse events were mild or moderate. These include headache, fatigue, muscle or joint pain, and injection site pain.

Serious adverse events were reported in 2% (46/3,082) of VLA1553-exposed participants and 1% (8/1,033) of placebo-treated participants. Two of these were classified as vaccine-related. One involved a woman with a history of fibromyalgia who developed mild muscle pain, and another involved her being hospitalized with a fever. Neither resulted in death.

Immune responses were tested in subgroups of 266 participants who received the VLA1553 vaccine and 96 participants who received placebo. Twenty-eight days after a single dose, 99% of patients tested had levels of neutralizing antibodies to chikungunya virus that were considered protective against disease. There was no difference in immune response by age.

“This could be the first chikungunya vaccine available not only for people living in endemic areas, but also for travelers to endemic areas and areas at risk of future outbreaks.” said Dr. Martina Schneider, clinical strategy manager at Valneva and lead study author. “Our encouraging results showed good persistence of antibody levels after vaccination, which is important considering that chikungunya epidemics can suddenly recur. The strong immune responses observed in older participants may be particularly beneficial, as they are risk factors for fever severity and mortality.” ”

Dr. Kathryn Stevenson, an infectious disease expert at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, USA, who was not involved in the study, hailed the results as a possible “new era” in vaccine development against the Chikungunya virus. .

write to Linked commentary “The positive results of this trial are good news for pandemic preparedness for the Chikungunya virus. It remains a global threat.”

“Further studies of VLA1553 in endemic areas and expanded populations, such as an ongoing trial in Brazilian adolescents, may be useful in chikungunya virus prevention, as well as real efficacy studies in the context of actual chikungunya virus epidemics.” It is extremely important to confirm the value of VLA1553.” ”

However, he stressed that the use of live attenuated vaccines such as VLA1553 also has downsides. In addition to not generally being suitable for immunocompromised or pregnant people, manufacturing typically requires culturing large amounts of live virus in highly contained and secure facilities.

Live vaccines are heat sensitive and can be more difficult to store and transport than other types of vaccines, Stevenson said. For these reasons, other candidates such as adjuvanted virus-like particle vaccines and inactivated vaccines still need to be developed.