5 Quick Facts About Berberine, The Weight-Loss Supplement Exploding On TikTok

by Charles Putsey

At $8.48 to $47.40 per month, berberine has been dubbed “Nature’s Ozempic” on social media. Here’s what you need to know about viral supplements.

By now, most Americans have heard of the type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic, Munjaro and Wegobee. They have also helped me lose a significant amount of weight in some cases.

However, not everyone is eligible to receive medication with insurance. Medicines can also be expensive for those without insurance, sometimes costing about $1,000 a month. Additionally, because of its skyrocketing popularity, medicines are sometimes in short supply.

All of this has paved the way for the emergence of low-cost, non-prescription alternatives and is generating a lot of buzz through social media. We are talking about berberine, which is also described as “Nature’s Ozempic”. The Guardian reported that a video about berberine has received more than 92 million views.

But what should you keep in mind if you’re considering taking berberine? Here are five things worth knowing.

What is Berberine?

Think about plants. So berberine is a “bright yellow compound”. [that] According to a Wall Street Journal report, “Berberine can be extracted from the stems, roots and bark of various plant species,” but that’s nothing new. The paper added, “Berberine-producing plants have been used around the world for thousands of years,” in traditional medicine practiced in China, India and the Middle East, to treat stings and bites. It is used in ointments, wound healing, and the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, infections, and jaundice. ”

So, in effect, this is a supplement and you can buy it in different formulations from different manufacturers. A quick search on Amazon will give you plenty of options.

How effective are they?

A lot of discussion and debate takes place here. To be clear, berberine is not semaglutide, the main ingredient in Ozempic (NOVO-B.KO) and Wigobee (NOVO-B.KO). Nor is it tilzepatide, the main ingredient in Mounjaro (LLY). However, many reports suggest that it has a range of health benefits. The New York Times notes that “research has continued to grow over the past two decades.”[that] It suggests that berberine may help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels. ”

But what about trying to help you lose weight? “It remains unclear whether it can actually induce weight loss,” says The Times. Similarly, the journal noted that weight-loss research on berberine was “mixed and preliminary.” One small scientific study found berberine to have a “moderate weight loss effect.”

Still, many people on social media share their success stories of losing weight while taking berberine. As one tweeted, “It will kill your appetite, kill your cravings, and you will lose about a pound a week.”

How safe are you?

According to many reports, this supplement is generally well tolerated.

The WebMD site states that “berberine is probably safe for most adults.” “It has been used safely for six months at doses up to 1.5 grams daily. Common side effects include diarrhea, constipation, gas, and upset stomach.”

Another thing to consider, however, is that in some formulations, berberine can be combined with other ingredients that can potentially pose problems and risks. And a 2018 study in the Journal of Dietary Supplements found differences in product quality and potency among the various berberine products on the market, suggesting that this situation could lead to “inconsistency in berberine intake.” It can make a big contribution,” he said. [supplement’s] safety and efficacy. ”

There are also concerns about how berberine may interact with other drugs. The Times report noted that the combination of berberine and metformin could be “particularly dangerous.”

A final warning: As this journal points out, berberine, like other supplements, is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

how much does it cost?

Prices vary by brand, but berberine is not as expensive as prescription drugs such as Ozempic and Munjaro, especially if not covered by insurance. A study in the Journal of Dietary Supplements found that the monthly cost of berberine he ranged from $8.48 to $47.40. However, there are reports that the price of supplements is also rising due to the recent increase in demand for supplements.

So should you take berberine?

Obviously, it’s a personal choice. However, as with any supplement, the general advice is to consult your doctor before starting.

-Charles Putsey

